18-year-old Anthony Pedigo's Body Discovered In The Yellowstone River

August 31, 2020

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Due to information our office had received shortly after the body was discovered, we decided not to release any information about the discovery at that time. It has since been determined that the information we received earlier, was not related to this incident.

 

On Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approx.. 2:15 pm, Deputies were dispatched to the area of the Yellowstone River near Custer Frontage Rd. and Rd. 39 S.

 

A hunter had called dispatch to report that he had come across human remains in a channel of the Yellowstone River. When deputies arrived, they located the badly decomposed remains. The body was recovered and taken to the State Forensic lab morgue in Billings.

 

An Autopsy was performed on Tuesday, 8/25/20 and it was reported there are no obvious signs of foul play. Lab reports are not yet available. The deceased person had been dead for several days before the discovery.

 

The body has been identified as Anthony Pedigo (18- years old) of Billings. Pedigo was reported to the Sheriff’s Office as a missing person on August 7th, 2020.

 

Our investigation is continuing and we are asking the public’s help in determining who may have seen or had contact with Mr. Pedigo in the past month.

 

Anyone with information about Anthony Pedigo is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

 

