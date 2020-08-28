Wyoming Police Pursuit Ends With Denver Fugitive Jacob Strom's Arrest

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On August 4, 2020 at around 12:00 am, Chief Kozak initiated a traffic stop near the 1300 block of W Lincolnway where the driver,Jacob Strom,refused to stop,

Strom instead of stopping increased his speed, and attempted to elude Chief Kozak before running off the roadway near the intersection of Ames Ave & Parsley Blvd.

Strom got out of a 2004 Chevrolet Van and ran away southbound fleeing from Chief Kozak on foot.

The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Denver, Colorado.

Strom was located 2 blocks away by Officer Maule. Officer Maule placed Strom under arrest and transportedJacob Strom to the Laramie County Detention Center where he was booked on the charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Fleeing/Eluding, and Interference w/Peace Officer.

Strom was also wanted out of Denver, CO for Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft from incidents in early August of this year

The City of Cheyenne is averaging around 5 stolen vehicles per week in the city limits of Cheyenne. Most from unlocked vehicles.

Remember to “Lock It Or Lose It”.