Denver Colorado Resident Arrested In Helena Montana For 18 Counts Of Sexual Abuse Of Children

On August 26th law enforcement in the Denver, Colorado area arrested 22-year-old Conner Andrew Jones on an arrest warrant issued from a case Helena Police Department officers and detectives investigated.

Jones was arrested on 18 counts of Surreptitious Visual Observation, 2 counts of Aggravated Sexual Intercourse without Consent, and Sexual Abuse of Children.

In February 2020, Helena Police detectives began investigation into a complaint at Carroll College regarding, at that time, a current student. A faculty member discovered what appeared to be hidden camera recordings of people using the bathroom.

Detectives were able to identify many of the victims in the recordings and, after speaking with them, continued the investigation by executing a search warrant on the suspect’s apartment located on the Carroll College campus.

Detectives seized numerous recording devices, memory cards, flash drives, and computers. After a search warrant was obtained, detectives worked with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations Computer Crime Unit and the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center (MATIC) to go through a large volume of computer devices.

Detectives located additional videos and pictures of multiple victims being surreptitiously recorded, others depicting Jones recording sexual acts to incapacitated victims and hundreds of images of child pornography.

Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen expressed his appreciation to the college staff. “We would like to thank the Carroll College community for their help and support, particularly the staff who worked closely with detectives to connect us with the many victims in this case.”

Officials are coordinating with Colorado officials for Jones to be returned to Helena on the charges.