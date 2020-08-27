Missoula County Jail Isolating Inmate Who Tested Positive For The Wuhan China Virus

Syndicated by: Montana News

Missoula, MT– Following pre-established screening and health assessment during booking Missoula County Detention Facility staff isolated and tested an individual who indicated contact with a positive COVID-19 person. Testing results confirm the isolated inmate is positive for COVID-19.

The Missoula County Detention Facility stringently adheres to CDC guidelines for the health and safety of the public, staff, and other inmates. The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines and isolate the inmate in an area designated for this purpose and the individual was tested that same day. Test results were received within 24 hours. These measures ensured that the inmate had no contact with other inmates in the facility.

The inmate will remain isolated in the detention facility, monitored closely, and treated by detention center nursing staff. When the inmate has been cleared by a public health nurse the inmate will be no longer be in isolation.

Safety measures to limit the spread include additional cleaning and sanitation, pre-screening, daily health assessments, isolation and testing if indicated by the screening process, and mask requirement for all detention facility staff.

Missoula County Detention Facility is working closely with Missoula City-County Health Department to continually evaluate additional measures, if needed, to ensure the health and safety of inmates and detention staff.

To ensure the health information of the individual remains protected, the date the individual was booked into the detention facility will not be provided.