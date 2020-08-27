Cheyenne Police Detective Requesting The Public Help To Solve Crime

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Cheyenne Police Detectives are Requesting help. On August 24, 2020 approximately at 8:30pm,CPD were dispatched to the area of 5100 block of Frontier Mall Dr. in reference to a woman laying in the roadway.

This particular stretch of roadway runs between Buffalo Wild Wings & Stay bridge Suites.

EMS transported the female, Ann Miner, 67-year-old, of Torrington WY to the CRMC with serious injuries.

It is believed that Miner was possibly struck by a vehicle.