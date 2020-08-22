Yellowstone County Detention Center Has Outbreak of 30 Covid-19 Cases Due to One Inmate

August 22, 2020

Earlier this week an inmate in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility was tested for the Covid -19 virus and the test came back positive. As a result, all of the inmates that were in the unit where the infected inmate was housed were tested.

 

We received the results late this afternoon and it was determined that approximately 30 of the inmates in a unit that houses approximately 70 male inmates, tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Inmates who tested positive are being moved to an isolation area within the facility. It is unknown how many of the inmates who tested positive are active cases or may have tested positive from a previous exposure. As a precaution, all those who tested positive will be isolated from the rest of the population.

 

The inmates who have tested positive and being moved are not symptomatic at this time. All other inmates in that unit, as well as those in the other units, will continue to be monitored for symptoms. Additional testing will also be conducted within the facility.

 

In addition, four female inmates who had previously either displayed symptoms, or had tested positive, are also being held in isolation.

 

The YCDF has a 24/7 medical staff on premises.

 

