Shots Fired In Multiple Blocks of North West Minot N.D.

Syndicated by: Montana News
SUMMARY OF CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING INCIDENT:
The Minot Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that endangered a citizenand damaged a homeand vehicle in Northwest Minot.
This incident took placearound 1:11 a.m. on Friday August 21, 2020. The suspect(s)were driving a light-colored SUV. We are asking for anyone who lives in the various areas listed below to check your home surveillance systems for this vehicle.
The Minot Police are specifically asking that citizens check between the hours of 12:30a.m.to 1:30a.m.on August 21, 2020
The Following blocks are crime scenes:
700 –1000 BLK of 4th Ave NW
300-400 BLK of 9th ST NW
300-400BLK of 8th ST NW
300-400 BLK of 7th ST NW
300-400 BLK of 6th ST NW
600-1000 BLK of 3rd Ave NW
If you have video evidence or information that can assist with this investigation,please contact the Minot Police Department at (701)852-0111.
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!