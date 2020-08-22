Severe Felony Hit And Run Of Known Trump Supporter James Stokes: Attempted Homicide By Black ANTIFA Women

August 22, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying felony hit and run suspects. 

 

On August 14, 2020 around 7:40 p.m., the victim later identified as, James Stokes, was crossing southbound on Vernon Avenue at Harvard Boulevard. Stokes was struck by a black Honda Civic traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of the black Honda Civic fled the scene eastbound on Vernon Avenue without identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law. 

 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

A community member who witnessed the collision followed the suspect(s) and observed them stop near Normandie Avenue. A female Black wearing a red top and shorts, exited the right front passenger seat holding an open bottle of alcohol.

 

The witness confronted the suspect(s) and attempted to get them to return to the scene. The female passenger told the witness they were going to return to the scene of the collision but then reentered the suspect’s vehicle and fled.

 

The suspect vehicle is a black Honda Civic with damage to the front windshield and hood. The vehicle has a partial license plate ending in “394.”   

 

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

 

The City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund in April 2015. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

 

