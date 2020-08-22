President Trump Supporters Demonstrating Peaceably In Tujunga California, Attacked By Domestic terrorists Antifa BLM Counter Protesters

Syndicated by: Montana News

Tujunga: On August 21, 2020, around 3:00 p.m., LAPD officers from Foothill division responded to the area of Lowell Avenue and Foothill Blvd to disperse a large crowd made up of President Trump supporters and counter-protesters.

As the Trump supporters were demonstrating on the sidewalk, approximately 200 counter-protesters arrived and both groups began to clash with one another. At some point during this altercation, a counter-protester struck a Trump supporter with a pipe.

While officers were attempting to take the suspect into custody for an assault with a deadly weapon (ADW), a second counter-protestor began to interfere with officers to prevent them from making the arrest. Ultimately both suspects were eventually taken into police custody.

An unlawful assembly was declared and both groups were advised to disperse. Protesters then started throwing objects at officers trying to clear the area which resulted in the use of less-lethal munitions. Around 6:00 p.m., both groups had left the location.

At the time of this writing, booking information is not yet available for the 2 individuals taken into police custody.

The LAPD will continue to provide the necessary resources to ensure the safe and peaceful expression of opinions. When demonstrators begin to violate the law and create unsafe conditions for the demonstrators, officers, and the public, Department personnel will continue to take appropriate enforcement action. Antifa along with Black Lives Matter are listed as Domestic Terror Groups.