President Trump Supporters Demonstrating Peaceably In Tujunga California, Attacked By Domestic terrorists Antifa BLM Counter Protesters

August 22, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Tujunga: On August 21, 2020, around 3:00 p.m., LAPD officers from Foothill division responded to the area of Lowell Avenue and Foothill Blvd to disperse a large crowd made up of President Trump supporters and counter-protesters. 

 

 

As the Trump supporters were demonstrating on the sidewalk, approximately 200 counter-protesters arrived and both groups began to clash with one another.  At some point during this altercation, a counter-protester struck a Trump supporter with a pipe.

 

While officers were attempting to take the suspect into custody for an assault with a deadly weapon (ADW), a second counter-protestor began to interfere with officers to prevent them from making the arrest.  Ultimately both suspects were eventually taken into police custody.   

 

An unlawful assembly was declared and both groups were advised to disperse. Protesters then started throwing objects at officers trying to clear the area which resulted in the use of less-lethal munitions. Around 6:00 p.m., both groups had left the location.  

 

At the time of this writing, booking information is not yet available for the 2 individuals taken into police custody.  

 

The LAPD will continue to provide the necessary resources to ensure the safe and peaceful expression of opinions. When demonstrators begin to violate the law and create unsafe conditions for the demonstrators, officers, and the public, Department personnel will continue to take appropriate enforcement action.   Antifa along with Black Lives Matter are listed as Domestic Terror Groups.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Severe Felony Hit And Run Of Known Trump Supporter James Stokes: Attempted Homicide By Black ANTIFA Women

August 22, 2020

President Trump Supporters Demonstrating Peaceably In Tujunga California, Attacked By Domestic terrorists Antifa BLM Counter Protesters

August 22, 2020

Shots Fired In Multiple Blocks of North West Minot N.D.

August 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

August 22, 2020

Not Hiding It Anymore: San Francisco's Scott Wiener Introduces Bill To Decriminalize Men With Boys Sex! Pedophile In New Jersey Says He Wants Hi...

August 22, 2020

Yellowstone County Detention Center Has Outbreak of 30 Covid-19 Cases Due to One Inmate

August 22, 2020

Green New Deal Disruption And Destruction Not Just Energy, But Every Aspect Of Our Lives, Living Standards, History, Culture And Freedoms

August 21, 2020

Three Muslim Antifa Men Attack A Innocent Trump Supporter From Behind. Police Need Public's Help

August 21, 2020

Yellowstone County Criminal Law and Motion Arraignment Cases

August 20, 2020

Missing 10-Year-Old And 8-Year-Old Boys Call LA Police Department In Van Nuys If Spotted

August 20, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic