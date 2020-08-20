Yellowstone County Criminal Law and Motion Arraignment Cases

August 20, 2020

Judge Souza presiding

Thursday, August 20, 2020

VIDEOS @ 9:00 A.M.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0759 State of MT     v Jimmy Allen Osteen IN-V Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Natasha Hammack Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-29132 DM                                                                                            TR: 9/21/20

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

DC 20-0013 State of MT     v Jimmy Allen Osteen IN-V Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Natasha Hammack TR: 9/21/20

20-28363 DM

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M     

Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M     

Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M     

Ct5: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0972 State of MT     v Eric John Blair IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-jmr Public Defenders

19-27670 HC

Ct1: DUI F     

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct3: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle M     

Ct4: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M     

 

 

DC 20-1092 State of MT     v Eric John Blair IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-jmr Public Defenders

20-29505 HC

Ct1: DUI F     

Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M     

Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0407 State of MT     v Scott Allen Takesenemy IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 8/24/20

20-28761 HC

Criminal Mischief F    

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0981 State of MT     v Russell Dean Kortan IN-V Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Matthew C. Claus Sentencing

19-27697 HC                                                                                             PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 20-0102 State of MT     v Johny David Lambert IN-V Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 8/24/20

19-27072 DM

Issuing a Bad Check (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0194 State of MT     v Johny David Lambert IN-V Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 8/24/20

19-26908 DM

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M     

Ct3: Theft 3rd Offense M     

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct5: Criminal Mischief M     

 

 

DC 19-0195 State of MT     v Johny David Lambert IN-V Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 8/24/20

19-26910 DM

Ct1: Deceptive Practices F     

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0886 State of MT     v Simon Silva Jr. IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders Revoke Release Hrg

20-29268 HC                                                                                             TR: 11/16/20

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 20-0112 State of MT     v Simon Silva Jr. IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Revoke Release Hrg

20-28439 HC                                                                                             TR: 8/21/20

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Partner or Family Member Assault F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0698 State of MT     v Cody Howard Wipf IN-V Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 10/13/20

20-29078 JW

Issuing a Bad Check 1st Offense F    

 

 

 

DC 20-0742 State of MT     v Cody Howard Wipf IN-V Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 10/13/20

20-29116 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 20-0242 State of MT     v Cody Howard Wipf IN-V Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 10/13/20

20-28568 JW

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M     

Ct4: Theft 1st Offense M     

Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0900 State of MT     v Chereesa Renee Whitebuffalo   IN-V Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Kara Nipper PSI

17-24409 HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

See also: DC 18-0564 | 18-25646 | Jury Trial - 11/16/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0870 State of MT     v Joni Chantina Vivian Gutierrez   IN-V   Bond Reduction

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Kara Nipper      TR: 11/16/20

20-29254 AV

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1226 State of MT     v Micah Garret Waltenbaugh    IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca

18-26346

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Shaun Pisk

 

DC 19-1142 State of MT     v Micah Garret Waltenbaugh    IN-V Apr BW

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca TR past

19-27854 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0676 State of MT     v Anna Lynn Schraudner IN-V Bond Reduction

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Sarah Kottke TR:10/19/20

20-29052 AV

Ct1: Arson F     

Ct2: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

Ct3: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

Ct4: Criminal Mischief F     

Ct5: Assault with Bodily Fluid M     

Ct6: Assault M     

Ct7: Criminal Mischief M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0033 State of MT     v William Maurice Newkirk IN-V Status Hearing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman Reset PV Hrg

16-23381

Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F    

 

 

Shane Skillen

 

DC 19-0681 State of MT     v William Maurice Newkirk IN-V Status Hearing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman Reset TR

19-27391 DM

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F    

 

 

See also: DC 19-0694 | 19-27408 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1468 | 19-28225 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/19/2020
See also: DC 19-1012 | 19-27716 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/20/2020

 

 

WALK-INS @ 10:15 A.M.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0978 State of MT     v Victor Jose Marcial Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders

20-29372 HC

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M     

 

See also: DC 20-0186 | 20-28519 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/24/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0940 State of MT     v Jonathan James Wiseman Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

20-29331 JC

Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F    

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1409 State of MT     v Lindsey Rae Annette Sessions Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI

19-28132 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 14-0534 State of MT     v Lindsey Rae Annette Sessions PV Disposition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

14-20194

Ct1: Theft F     

 

 

 

DC 14-0536 State of MT     v Lindsey Rae Annette Sessions PV Disposition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman

14-20195

Ct1: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F     

 

 

 

DC 14-0535 State of MT     v Lindsey Rae Annette Sessions PV Disposition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman

14-20066

Ct1: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F     

 

 

Evelena (Lea) Werhonig

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1158 State of MT     v Jose Juan Sosa Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman Sentencing

19-27869 GB                                                                                             PSI

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F     to be dismissed

Ct2: DUI F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0871 State of MT     v Cory Michael Gates PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern

15-21621

DUI F    

 

 

Mary Aggers

 

 

WALK-INS @ 10:45 A.M.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0931 State of MT     v Wheeler Wayne Temple Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Joel M. Thompson Reset Sent

19-27645 DM

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0895 State of MT     v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter (apr in person)    Srv Rev Rel Petition

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce (appear by video)                    Sent: 8/27/20

19-27617 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M     

Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration  M     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 20-0092 State of MT     v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter (apr in person)    Srv Rev Rel Petition

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce (appear by video)          Sent: 8/27/20
20-28434 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct4: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

***APPEARING BY VIDEO FROM ALPHA HOUSE @ 11:30***

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0461 State of MT     v Noah Cree Bigback PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders apr via video from Alpha House

18-25436

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Sabrina Allred

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

