Yellowstone County Criminal Law and Motion Arraignment Cases

Judge Souza presiding
Thursday, August 20, 2020
VIDEOS @ 9:00 A.M.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0759 State of MT v Jimmy Allen Osteen IN-V Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Natasha Hammack Srv Amnd Info/Aff
20-29132 DM TR: 9/21/20
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 20-0013 State of MT v Jimmy Allen Osteen IN-V Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Natasha Hammack TR: 9/21/20
20-28363 DM
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
Ct5: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0972 State of MT v Eric John Blair IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-jmr Public Defenders
19-27670 HC
Ct1: DUI F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct3: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle M
Ct4: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M
DC 20-1092 State of MT v Eric John Blair IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-jmr Public Defenders
20-29505 HC
Ct1: DUI F
Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0407 State of MT v Scott Allen Takesenemy IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 8/24/20
20-28761 HC
Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0981 State of MT v Russell Dean Kortan IN-V Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Matthew C. Claus Sentencing
19-27697 HC PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 20-0102 State of MT v Johny David Lambert IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 8/24/20
19-27072 DM
Issuing a Bad Check (Common Scheme) F
DC 19-0194 State of MT v Johny David Lambert IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 8/24/20
19-26908 DM
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
Ct3: Theft 3rd Offense M
Ct4: Criminal Mischief M
Ct5: Criminal Mischief M
DC 19-0195 State of MT v Johny David Lambert IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 8/24/20
19-26910 DM
Ct1: Deceptive Practices F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0886 State of MT v Simon Silva Jr. IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders Revoke Release Hrg
20-29268 HC TR: 11/16/20
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 20-0112 State of MT v Simon Silva Jr. IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Revoke Release Hrg
20-28439 HC TR: 8/21/20
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0698 State of MT v Cody Howard Wipf IN-V Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 10/13/20
20-29078 JW
Issuing a Bad Check 1st Offense F
DC 20-0742 State of MT v Cody Howard Wipf IN-V Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 10/13/20
20-29116 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 20-0242 State of MT v Cody Howard Wipf IN-V Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 10/13/20
20-28568 JW
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief M
Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct4: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0900 State of MT v Chereesa Renee Whitebuffalo IN-V Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Kara Nipper PSI
17-24409 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 18-0564 | 18-25646 | Jury Trial - 11/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0870 State of MT v Joni Chantina Vivian Gutierrez IN-V Bond Reduction
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Kara Nipper TR: 11/16/20
20-29254 AV
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1226 State of MT v Micah Garret Waltenbaugh IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca
18-26346
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
DC 19-1142 State of MT v Micah Garret Waltenbaugh IN-V Apr BW
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca TR past
19-27854 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0676 State of MT v Anna Lynn Schraudner IN-V Bond Reduction
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Sarah Kottke TR:10/19/20
20-29052 AV
Ct1: Arson F
Ct2: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Ct3: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Ct4: Criminal Mischief F
Ct5: Assault with Bodily Fluid M
Ct6: Assault M
Ct7: Criminal Mischief M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0033 State of MT v William Maurice Newkirk IN-V Status Hearing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman Reset PV Hrg
16-23381
Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Shane Skillen
DC 19-0681 State of MT v William Maurice Newkirk IN-V Status Hearing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman Reset TR
19-27391 DM
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
See also: DC 19-0694 | 19-27408 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1468 | 19-28225 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/19/2020
See also: DC 19-1012 | 19-27716 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/20/2020
WALK-INS @ 10:15 A.M.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0978 State of MT v Victor Jose Marcial Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders
20-29372 HC
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M
See also: DC 20-0186 | 20-28519 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/24/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0940 State of MT v Jonathan James Wiseman Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
20-29331 JC
Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1409 State of MT v Lindsey Rae Annette Sessions Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI
19-28132 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 14-0534 State of MT v Lindsey Rae Annette Sessions PV Disposition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
14-20194
Ct1: Theft F
DC 14-0536 State of MT v Lindsey Rae Annette Sessions PV Disposition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman
14-20195
Ct1: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F
DC 14-0535 State of MT v Lindsey Rae Annette Sessions PV Disposition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman
14-20066
Ct1: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F
Evelena (Lea) Werhonig
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1158 State of MT v Jose Juan Sosa Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman Sentencing
19-27869 GB PSI
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F to be dismissed
Ct2: DUI F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0871 State of MT v Cory Michael Gates PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern
15-21621
DUI F
Mary Aggers
WALK-INS @ 10:45 A.M.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0931 State of MT v Wheeler Wayne Temple Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Joel M. Thompson Reset Sent
19-27645 DM
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0895 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter (apr in person) Srv Rev Rel Petition
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce (appear by video) Sent: 8/27/20
19-27617 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M
Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M to be dismissed
DC 20-0092 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter (apr in person) Srv Rev Rel Petition
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce (appear by video) Sent: 8/27/20
20-28434 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***APPEARING BY VIDEO FROM ALPHA HOUSE @ 11:30***
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0461 State of MT v Noah Cree Bigback PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders apr via video from Alpha House
18-25436
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Sabrina Allred
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
