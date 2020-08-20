Three Muslim Antifa Men Attack A Innocent Trump Supporter From Behind. Police Need Public's Help

Don't Be a sheep and follow Democrat Mask Bull Poop !

Syndicated by: Montana News

Los Angeles: Suspects sought in Felony Battery case. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a Felony Battery.

On July 21, 2020, around 3:35 p.m., a protest was staged at Wilshire Boulevard and Granville Avenue. After the protest, a melee ensued involving approximately 100 protesters from both sides.

Three suspects approached the victim as he was walking back to his vehicle. Suspect-1 and suspect-2 struck the victim on the back of the head, using their fists. While the victim was stunned, a 3rd suspect joined the assault. All three suspects grabbed the victim and threw him to the ground causing injury.

Suspect-1 is described as a 25-35-year-old male, middle-eastern, bald shaved head with a black beard. He stands 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160-180 pounds.

Suspect -1

Suspect -1 was wearing a light orange or pink colored t-shirt. He also wore an unknown type wrist band on his left wrist.

Suspect-2 and Suspect-3 are both described as male, Middle Eastern, 25 to 30-years-old, wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Jason Perez, West Los Angeles Division Major Assault Crimes Detectives, at (310) 444-1532. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS