The Montana Sheriff's And Peace Officers Association Awarded LEO's Who Have Gone Beyond The Call Of Duty: CONGRATULATIONS

Every year, members of the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association have the opportunity to nominate dedicated and deserving colleagues for awards. MSPOA recognizes officers for lifetime achievement in law enforcement, on-going contribution to the profession, agency and community, and for specific incidents. Due to COVID-19, the annual awards banquet was cancelled. In place of the annual banquet, MSPOA board members traveled the state and gave out awards at the recipients’ home agency.

All of the award recipients are public officials dedicated and committed to being the professional and honorable law enforcement officers and civil servants the citizens of Montana expect.

The award recipients are:

Distinguished Career Award

Sgt. Robert “Bob” Parcell from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Parcell has been with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for 38 years and there is not a person more deserving of this award. Bob has served with honor, integrity and dedication throughout his entire career.

Throughout his nearly four decades as a public servant, Bob has received numerous awards, including the Jimmy Kaaro award for having the highest academic record of his graduating MT Law Enforcement Academy class and a Commendation from United States President Clinton at the White House.

Sgt. Parcell takes his oath of office seriously and conducts every interaction with Montana citizens with integrity, professionalism and honor.

Deputy of the Year Award

Sgt. Eric Gilbertson from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Detention Officer of the Year Award

Detention Officer Danya-Dee (DD) Webb from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office

Medal of Merit Award

Deputy Thaddeus Smith from the Granite County Sheriff’s Office

Purple Heart Award

Retired Deputy Alan Guderjahn from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office

Distinguished Career Award

Sherri Turner from the Valley County Sheriff’s Office