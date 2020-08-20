Missing 10-Year-Old And 8-Year-Old Boys Call LA Police Department In Van Nuys If Spotted

August 20, 2020

|

Van Nuys:  The family of Michael and Makiy Burks and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Area are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them.   

 

On August 19, 2020 around 4:30 p.m., Michael and Makiy were last seen leaving their home near the 7000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys.  Both children were last seen heading westbound on Vose Street from Sepulveda Boulevard.  There is no evidence of foul-play.  

 

Michael is described as a 10-year-old, male, Black, with black hair, and brown eyes.  He stands at 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds.  Michael was last wearing a black shirt (with the words “just do it” printed on the front), gray shorts with an orange lining, black shoes and a blue shower cap, and carrying a blue back-pack.  Michael has stitches over his left eyebrow and his mental condition is described as good.

 

Makiy is described as an 8-year-old, male, Black, with black hair, and brown eyes.  He stands

4 feet tall and weighs approximately 45 lbs.  Makiy was last wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white sandals, and a red shower cap.  His mental condition is good.

 

 

