LA Police Need Public's Help In Solving 3 Murders $150,000.00 Reward Offered

August 18, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following are asking for the public's help in solving 3 murders.  They are as follows:

 

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, 7th Council District

LAPD Captain Johnny Smith, Commanding Officer, Foothill Area

LAPD Lieutenant Albert Gavin, Commanding Officer, Valley Bureau Homicide

LAPD Detective Mark O’Donnell, Valley Bureau Homicide

LAPD Detective John Doerbecker, Valley Bureau Homicide

LAPD Detective Sharon Kim, Valley Bureau Homicide

LAPD Detective Edwin Ayala, Valley Bureau Homicide

LAPD Detective Eloy Navarro, Valley Bureau Homicide

Victim’s Family Members

 

On May 9th, 2020, around 10:40 p.m., 26-year-old Davon Pledger was standing outside a friend’s house on Cornelius Street in Pacoima when three Hispanic male suspects approached in a dark-colored sedan. The suspects shot Davon multiple times, killing him.

 

February 22, 2020, around 12:30 a.m., Omar Medina was at a party near Montague Street and Telfair Avenue, in the city of Pacoima. He was confronted by a group of male Hispanics, who physically assaulted him. Three of the males produced handguns and shot Omar to death.

 

On February 15, 2019, around 8:00 p.m., Foothill Area patrol officers responded to a “Shots Fired” radio call in the 12800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. 18-year-old Michael Kelly was found shot to death.

 

$50,000 is being offered for each unsolved murder.

