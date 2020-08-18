Cody Wyoming Sheriff Department News

Disclaimer:
Information provided is based on calls for service received by the Park County
Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center and does not include the results or conclusions of any investigation
that may be conducted based on the information in this release.
August 17, 2020
ARRESTS:
08/17/20
Matthew Hollinger, Cody, 33, Arrested for DUI – 1st Off W/In 10 Yrs & Illegal Registration,
(Incident #2008170002)
08/17/20
Brandon Rase, Cody, 25, Arrested for DUS, No Proof of Insurance & No License Plate Light,
(Incident #2008170124)
Total 911 Calls – 4
*==========================================================================
00:09 Traffic Stop 2008170002
Officer initiated activity at Wyoming Ave, Cody. TS-Driver arrested for DUI. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
05:41 Animal-Noisy 2008170010
Occurred on Haugen St. Dog at blue house east of this location barking. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
*==========================================================================
07:27 Animal-Stray 2008170015
Occurred at Stampede AVE/23RD St. Choc lab and German shorthair chasing deer. . Disposition: Assistance
Given.
*==========================================================================
07:37 Animal-Stray 2008170018
Occurred at Joes Auto on Big Horn Ave. . Yellow Lab and dark colored dog, RP has the yellow lab in custody
and is trying to catch the other one. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
08:14 Traffic Stop 2008170022
Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Rumsey Ave, Cody. Ts-Driver warned FTY right of way. . Disposition:
Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
08:37 Motor Vehicle Crash 2008170025
Occurred at Big Horn Basin Radiation Oncology on 9TH St. . MVC no injuries no blockage white Toyota
Sequia/grey Nissan. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================
08:48 Property-Lost 2008170030
Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . Rp-states brown leather wallet oln, cash, credit cards, ssn. .
Disposition: Informational.
*==========================================================================
09:00 Property Damage 2008170032
Occurred at Legacy Inn And Suites on Mountain View Dr. . Rp-states one of his front desk clerks had their cell
phone broken by a customer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
10:15 Parking Problem 2008170048
Officer initiated activity at Millstone Brewery - Cody, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
12:44 Patrol-Extra 2008170071
Officer initiated activity at Indigo Cir, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
13:13 Property-Found 2008170076
Occurred on 18TH St. RP says there is a bicycle that was left on her porch. She would like an officer to come
pick it up. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.
*==========================================================================
14:53 Drug Related 2008170088
Occurred on Stolt St. RP states that subjects are smoking Marijuana. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
16:06 Suspicious Activity 2008170097
Occurred on 19TH St. RP says that someone came by her house asking to measure it. She thought it was very
suspicious and would like it speak with an officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
20:59 Animal-Lost 2008170123
Occurred at Birch LN/12TH St. Rp reports two little dogs running around in the area. . Disposition: Gone on
Arrival.
*==========================================================================
21:44 Traffic Stop 2008170124
Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Pioneer Ave, Cody. TS-Driver arrested. . . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
22:04 Disturbance 2008170125
Officer initiated activity at 20TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Unfounded.
*==========================================================================
22:50 Extra Patrol Request 2008170126
Officer initiated activity at Indigo Cir, Cody. . Disposition: Completed
