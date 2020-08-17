Hostage 911 Call Was Just A "Swatting" Call At Residence In Wilshire Division

Syndicated by: Montana News
Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for service at a residence in the 2100 block of Wellington Road.
Earlier today, around 8:53 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division police officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Wellington Road. The comments of the call advised there were 3 people being held hostage by a man with a gun in the residence. After the officers were able to verify the safety of the residents, the on-scene investigation determined the call was a hoax.
Officers completed a “swatting” crime report and Major Crimes Division will advise and assist with this investigation. The term “swatting” refers to someone who places a false emergency call for service, generally of a nature which causes a large police response. The “swatting” practice is dangerous and places the community and first responders in harm's way.
