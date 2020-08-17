Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

At 0327 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Euclid for a report of two people passed out in a vehicle. Officer located the vehicle and made contact with the occupants. One of the occupants, a 24-year-old Helena are man, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and Dangerous drugs. He was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1006 hours, Officers responded to the area of the 3100 block of Montana Ave for a report of a female on the property that had previously been trespassed. The 45-year-old Helena area woman was cited for trespassing and referred to Municipal Court.

At 1509 hours, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S Fee for a request of a welfare check on a possible suicidal male. The male was located and it was determined he was not suicidal. It was further discovered there was a valid Order of protection between the male and the complainant. The male was determined to be in violation of the order. The 37-year-old Helena man was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 57 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 2 crashes, 3 animal calls, 6 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 5 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 4 theft calls, 4 trespassing complaints, 7 welfare Checks, and conducted 5 traffic stops.