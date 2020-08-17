Domestic Terrorists, Antifa Members, Arrested For Vandalizing George Washington Statue In Grand Park

August 17, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Los Angeles: Six suspects were arrested after a statue of George Washington was toppled over and vandalized in Grand Park.

 

On August 13, 2020, around 6:40 p.m., a group of protesters had assembled in the downtown area near the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration building.

 

As officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were in the area due to the protest, they saw numerous people pulling on red ‘bands’ that were tied around the neck portion of the George Washington Statue in Grand Park.

 

The group appeared to be attempting to remove the statue from its’ platform. Ultimately, the George Washington Statue broke from the base and fell to the ground. The group, including the six people arrested, cheered and celebrated as others vandalized and spray painted the statue.

 

The suspects hid nearby to change the clothes they had been wearing and conceal items in their backpacks in an attempt to avoid detection and apprehension. As they left the protest, they were immediately detained and arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers at Spring Street and Temple Street.

 

During the arrest and booking process, officers recovered evidence from the suspects which included a gas mask, laser pointer, helmet, goggles, arm protectors, and change of clothing to conceal identity.

 

Suspect-1: Elizabeth Brookey, Female, White, DOB: 09/14/2000, Booking #5991496,

from Burbank, CA

 

Suspect-2: Christopher Woodard, Male, White, DOB: 11/13/1986, Booking #5991504,

from Los Angeles, CA

 

Suspect-3: Anna Asher, Female, White, DOB: 09/24/1991, Booking #5991507,

from North Hollywood, CA

 

Suspect-4: Emma Juncosa, Female, White, DOB: 08/24/1996, Booking #5991500,

from Los Angeles, CA

 

Suspect-5: Andrew Johnson, Male, White, DOB: 11/07/1997, Booking #5991481,

from Glendale, CA

 

Suspect-6: Barham Lashley, Male, White, DOB: 07/19/1990, Booking #5991482,

from North Hollywood, CA

 

This case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for felony filing consideration.

.

