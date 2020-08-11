Two Technology Giants Merge

Syndicated by: Montana News

Two transport insights specialists are joining forces to provide an improved way for mobility providers to identify revenue opportunities, reduce costs and choose operating policies fit for the future.

Leading transport simulation company Immense have signed a global partnership agreement with HERE Technologies, the world’s #1 location platform. The partnership will enable Immense’s transport simulation tools to leverage the HERE platform, including global transport network and traffic information.

The integration of HERE Technologies’ information enables the deployment of a consistent, trusted, and global data asset for all Immense applications – Fleet Management, Infrastructure Operations and Regional Transportation Planning.

Robin North, CEO of Immense, said: “We’re delighted to incorporate best-in-class location data into our platform. This is a game changer for improving fast, confident decision making for transportation around the world.”

Immense recently announced the launch of a cloud-based simulation platform that enables users to rapidly generate multiple transportation scenarios and measure their impact in minutes, using a combination of digital replicas of real cities and detailed simulation of vehicle fleets.

Building a digital representation of reality that is always accurate, fresh, and rich is one of history’s biggest data challenges - and HERE’s goal is to solve it. HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, is the global leader in location-based data insights. HERE’s map data is compiled through cutting-edge technology, leading industrial processes, and a global team of skilled geo-technicians, cartographers, engineers and programmers.

Dieter Lange, Head of Partner in Emear at HERE Technologies, said: “We’re so pleased that Immense turned to the HERE location platform for their creation, deployment and scaling of location-centric simulation applications – especially as fast, accurate decision support is increasingly important in transportation. We look forward to helping Immense continue to push the boundaries of simulation capabilities to change the way we move people and goods.”

Immense is an award-winning simulation company improving decision-making capability across the transport ecosystem. The company’s mobility decision-support platform uses digital worlds, simulation and data analytics to enable partners to rapidly test and refine new transport solutions. The platform is trusted by global partners across automotive manufacturers, fleet operators, transport authorities, infrastructure operators and energy providers that are dealing with complex and uncertain mobility futures.

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely.