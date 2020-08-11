Montanans Overwhelmingly REJECT the Radical, Marxist Extreme, Biden-Harris Ticket

Syndicated by: Montana News

HELENA, Mont. - Following Joe Biden's announcement of California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, the Montana Republican Party released the following statement from Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt.



"On November 3rd, Montanans will overwhelmingly reject the Biden-Harris ticket and the extreme positions they champion that would kill jobs, devastate our energy industry, infringe on our Second Amendment rights, socialize medicine, and open the floodgates for illegal immigrants. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are far too extreme for Montana."