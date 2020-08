Yellowstone County Sheriff Arrest Report For Billings Montana

Syndicated by: Montana News

08/03/202 02:00:00 Warrant County CIVIL CONTEMPT 08/03/2020 02:00:00 Gordon Marcher age 55

08/03/2020 02:14:00 Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD 08/03/2020 02:14:00 Jason Young age 41

08/03/2020 12:43:00 Obstructing A Peace Officer OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER 08/03/2020 12:43:00 Pablo Ramirez age 47

08/03/2020 15:23:00 Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS-METHAMPHETAMINE 08/03/2020 15:23:00 Michael Lubke age 42

08/04/2020 05:07:00 Trespass Other CRIMINAL TRESPASS PROPERTY 08/04/2020 05:07:00 DORI FASTHORSE age 46

08/04/2020 14:15:00 Criminal Endangerment CRIMINAL ENDANGERMENT-FELONY 08/04/2020 14:15:00 Trevor Wright age 22

08/04/2020 14:15:00 Criminal Endangerment DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS 08/04/2020 14:15:00 Trevor Wright age 22

08/04/2020 21:22:00 Assault Firearm ASSAULT WITH WEAPON - FELONY 08/04/2020 21:22:00 Isaiah Hausman age 22

08/04/2020 22:27:00 Alcohol Violation POSSESS INTOXICANTS UNDER AGE 21 (OVER 18 YOA) 08/04/2020 22:27:00 ALYSSA OKEEFE age 19

08/05/2020 08:25:00 Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD 08/05/2020 08:25:00 Trevor Wrigh age 22

08/03/2020 15:28:00 Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD 08/05/2020 08:38:00 Dakota Littlebird age 22

08/05/2020 14:00:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction 08/05/2020 14:00:00 Matthew Schuck age 38

08/05/2020 21:14:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 1ST OFFENSE 08/05/2020 21:14:00 SarahTappe age 46

03/27/2020 08:00:00 Fail To Maintain Sex Offender Reg FAIL TO REGISTER AS A SEX OR VIOLENT OFFENDER 08/06/2020 01:15:00 Jesse Leggett age 46

08/06/2020 02:02:00 Partner Family Member Assault PARTNER OR FAMILY ASSAULT-1ST OFFENSE 08/06/2020 02:02:00 Maximino Gonzales age 28

03/22/2020 11:34:00 Drugs Other 08/06/2020 16:52:00 Derrick Moore age 35

08/06/2020 17:00:00 Warrant City 08/06/2020 17:00:00 Teyon Fritzler age 29

08/06/2020 18:15:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction 08/06/2020 18:15:00 Jane Knowshisgun age 26

08/06/2020 18:23:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction 08/06/2020 18:23:00 Rashaad Collins age 37

08/06/2020 23:55:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 1ST OFFENSE 08/06/2020 23:55:00 RANDAL DONEY age 28

08/07/2020 09:27:00 Assault Firearm ASSAULT WITH WEAPON - FELONY 08/07/2020 09:27:00 Donald Mosier age 35

08/07/2020 09:27:00 Assault Firearm PARTNER OR FAMILY MEMBER ASSAULT 08/07/2020 09:27:00 Donald Mosier age 35

08/07/2020 13:15:00 Theft Other MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT 08/07/2020 13:15:00 Todd Heitkemper age 43

08/08/2020 18:51:00 Partner Family Member Assault PARTNER OR FAMILY ASSAULT-1ST OFFENSE 08/08/2020 18:51:00 Anthony Williams age 24