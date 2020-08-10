Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE MOSES

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

DC 20-0547 State of MT v James Wayne Watson IN-V Bond Reduction

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Gregory E. Paskell TR: 10/26/20

20-28909 TS

Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

DC 20-0996 State of MT v Peyton Mitchell Anderson IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-29398 JW

Theft F

See also: DC 20-0048 | 20-28387 | Sentencing - 08/25/2020

See also: DC 20-0588 | 20-28953 | Jury Trial - 08/31/2020

DC 20-1032 State of MT v Rahim Lee Calloway IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-29429 TS

Deliberate Homicide F

DC 20-1027 State of MT v Johnny Lee Gonzales IN-V Arraignment

(KNISLEY) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-29427

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 20-1025 State of MT v Isaiah Jedidiah Hausman IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-29421 AV

Theft F

DC 20-1034 State of MT v Isaiah Jedidiah Hausman IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-29430 AV

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Mischief F

DC 20-1031 State of MT v Iris Makale Jones IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

20-29433 JW

Partner or Family Member Assault F

See also: DC 18-1019 | 18-26128 | PV Rev Hrg - 09/17/2020

See also: DC 20-0707 | 20-29070 | Jury Trial - 10/26/2020

See also: DC 20-0573 | 20-28930 | Jury Trial - 10/26/2020

DC 20-0572 State of MT v Derrick LeeDean Moore IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-28929 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) 1st Offense M

Ct3: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 20-1036 State of MT v Donald Paul Mosier IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-29431

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M

DC 20-1033 State of MT v Terry Kraig Runsabove IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez A.K.A. Terrence Kraig Runsabove

20-29428 AF Public Defenders

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Criminal Mischief M

DC 20-0093 State of MT v Justice Price Stiltner IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

19-28346 GB

Escape F

See also: DC 19-1359 | 19-28081 | Jury Trial Reset - 09/28/2020

DC 20-1035 State of MT v Aaron Anthony Stubbs IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-29432

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M

DC 20-0793 State of MT v Stacie Joanne Firman Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle A.K.A. Stacie Joanne Sebastian

20-29171 TS Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) 1st Offense M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1207 State of MT v Echo Marie Herrington IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca TR: past

19-27926 JW

Escape F

See also: DC 18-0800 | 18-25881 | PV Rev Hrg - 09/22/2020

DC 15-0308 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI

15-21056 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-1483 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI

19-28235 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 18-1102 State of MT v Whisper Ray Blacksmith IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy James L. Vogel

18-26229

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Jessica Skogen

DC 19-0840 State of MT v Isaac Ray Birdchief IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich

19-27552

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 19-0841 State of MT v Isaac Ray Birdchief IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich

19-27558

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shannon Berg

DC 18-1232 State of MT v Byron Jarred Goodman IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

18-26363

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Laura McKee

DC 18-1126 State of MT v Larry Joseph Klesalek IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich

18-26250

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Nathan Vanderby

See also: DC 20-0862 | 20-29245 | Jury Trial - 10/26/2020

DC 18-1340 State of MT v Joseph JohnEarl Bear IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke/ Set Bond

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

18-26482

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

David P. Kenat Jr.

See also: DC 20-0987 | 20-29380 | Arraignment - 08/05/2020

DC 17-1145 State of MT v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

17-24664

Assault with Weapon F

Breanne Lewis

DC 16-0334 State of MT v Senika Rae Wilde IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

16-22307

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Micky Eckart

DC 19-1177 State of MT v Kyle Everett James Raymondo IN-V Apr BW/Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Cory T. Harman TR: 8/31/20

19-27893 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M

Ct6: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M

Ct7: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020

See also: DC 20-0677 | 20-29036 | Jury Trial - 09/28/2020

See also: DJ 20-023 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020

See also: DC 20-0712 | 20-29091 | Jury Trial - 09/28/2020

**WALK-INS BEGIN AT 10:00 AM **

DC 20-0813 State of MT v Jeffery Alan Day Mtn Quash BW

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders Arraignment

20-29198 TS

Theft by Embezzlement (Common Scheme) F

DC 19-1151 State of MT v Vidella Stump Corcoran Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca Srv Amnd Info/Aff

19-27874 AV TR: past

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-1225 State of MT v Vidella Stump Corcoran Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: past

19-27956 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 18-0109 State of MT v Anthony Scott Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew

18-25142 DM

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 20-0697 State of MT v Wade Shannon Turpin Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders NTA by BPD

20-29074 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0409 State of MT v Wade Shannon Turpin Apr BW

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir NTA by BPD

TR: Past

19-27105 DM

Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1055 State of MT v Wade Shannon Turpin Apr BW

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir NTA by BPD

TR: Past

19-27753 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

DC 19-0440 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen PSI

19-27149 JW Kasodie West

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-0667 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen PSI

19-27359 JW Kasodie West

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 20-0228 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen PSI

20-28559 JW J. Gregory Tomicich

Burglary F

DC 20-0223 State of MT v Demetrio Jesus Perea III Revoke Release Hrg

Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

20-28540 JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

DC 19-0137 State of MT v Lamont Jerome Stein II Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Analicia Pianca PSI

18-26419 AV

Ct1: Negligent Vehicular Assault F

Ct2: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 14-0292 State of MT v Lamont Jerome Stein II PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca

14-19945

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Evelena (Lea) Werhonig

DC 19-1495 State of MT v John Corbett Torres Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca PSI

19-28252 JW

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

DC 14-0592 State of MT v John Corbett Torres PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca

14-20249

Partner or Family Member Assault F

Terry Boyd

DC 15-0401 State of MT v Aron Jason Dolan PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

14-20793

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Patrick Rogers

DC 19-0309 State of MT v Jacob Allen Spindlow PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

19-26996

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Laura McKee

DC 18-0123 State of MT v Anthony James Stallworth PV Srv Pet to Revoke/ Set Bond

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

17-24998

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct4: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F

See also: DC 20-0905 | 20-29291 | Jury Trial - 11/02/2020

DC 19-1457 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr. No PSI

19-28210 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) 1st Offense M to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 16-0260 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-22137

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 16-0261 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-22209

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shiloh Barrett

DC 12-0277 State of MT v Stacey Lee Milch PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

12-18103

Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Brad Pinnick

DC 20-0149 State of MT v Stacey Lee Milch Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Joshua R. Kotter PSI Waived

20-28452 JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 10-0089 State of MT v Ashley Hope Sannon PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Ashley Hope Wiltrout

10-16336 Analicia Pianca

Ct1: Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F

DC 10-0088 State of MT v Ashley Hope Sannon PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Ashley Hope Wiltrout

10-16294 Analicia Pianca

Forgery (Common Scheme) F

Jamie Burson

See also: DC 20-0243 | 20-28575 | Jury Trial Reset - 09/28/2020

DC 20-0254 State of MT v Elizabeth Marie Cook Mtn Quash BW/Srv Rev Rls Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca TR: 8/31/20

20-28582 JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 13-0153 | 13-18735 | DC Bench Warrant - 08/07/2020

See also: DC 18-0354 | 18-25390 | PV Rev Hrg - 09/08/2020

DC 18-0558 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Status Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively Reset Sentencing. (PSI done)

18-25542 AV

Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-0183 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Status Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively TR: 8/31/20

19-26884 AV

Ct1: Robbery F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

