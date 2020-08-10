Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE MOSES
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
DC 20-0547 State of MT v James Wayne Watson IN-V Bond Reduction
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Gregory E. Paskell TR: 10/26/20
20-28909 TS
Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0996 State of MT v Peyton Mitchell Anderson IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff
20-29398 JW
Theft F
See also: DC 20-0048 | 20-28387 | Sentencing - 08/25/2020
See also: DC 20-0588 | 20-28953 | Jury Trial - 08/31/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1032 State of MT v Rahim Lee Calloway IN-V Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-29429 TS
Deliberate Homicide F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1027 State of MT v Johnny Lee Gonzales IN-V Arraignment
(KNISLEY) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-29427
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1025 State of MT v Isaiah Jedidiah Hausman IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
20-29421 AV
Theft F
DC 20-1034 State of MT v Isaiah Jedidiah Hausman IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
20-29430 AV
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1031 State of MT v Iris Makale Jones IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
20-29433 JW
Partner or Family Member Assault F
See also: DC 18-1019 | 18-26128 | PV Rev Hrg - 09/17/2020
See also: DC 20-0707 | 20-29070 | Jury Trial - 10/26/2020
See also: DC 20-0573 | 20-28930 | Jury Trial - 10/26/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0572 State of MT v Derrick LeeDean Moore IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
20-28929 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) 1st Offense M
Ct3: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1036 State of MT v Donald Paul Mosier IN-V Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-29431
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1033 State of MT v Terry Kraig Runsabove IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez A.K.A. Terrence Kraig Runsabove
20-29428 AF Public Defenders
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0093 State of MT v Justice Price Stiltner IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
19-28346 GB
Escape F
See also: DC 19-1359 | 19-28081 | Jury Trial Reset - 09/28/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1035 State of MT v Aaron Anthony Stubbs IN-V Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-29432
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0793 State of MT v Stacie Joanne Firman Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-tle A.K.A. Stacie Joanne Sebastian
20-29171 TS Public Defenders
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) 1st Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1207 State of MT v Echo Marie Herrington IN-V Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca TR: past
19-27926 JW
Escape F
See also: DC 18-0800 | 18-25881 | PV Rev Hrg - 09/22/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0308 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI
15-21056 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-1483 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI
19-28235 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1102 State of MT v Whisper Ray Blacksmith IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy James L. Vogel
18-26229
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jessica Skogen
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0840 State of MT v Isaac Ray Birdchief IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich
19-27552
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M
DC 19-0841 State of MT v Isaac Ray Birdchief IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich
19-27558
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shannon Berg
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1232 State of MT v Byron Jarred Goodman IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
18-26363
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1126 State of MT v Larry Joseph Klesalek IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich
18-26250
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Nathan Vanderby
See also: DC 20-0862 | 20-29245 | Jury Trial - 10/26/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1340 State of MT v Joseph JohnEarl Bear IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke/ Set Bond
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
18-26482
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
David P. Kenat Jr.
See also: DC 20-0987 | 20-29380 | Arraignment - 08/05/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1145 State of MT v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
17-24664
Assault with Weapon F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0334 State of MT v Senika Rae Wilde IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
16-22307
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1177 State of MT v Kyle Everett James Raymondo IN-V Apr BW/Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Cory T. Harman TR: 8/31/20
19-27893 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M
Ct6: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M
Ct7: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020
See also: DC 20-0677 | 20-29036 | Jury Trial - 09/28/2020
See also: DJ 20-023 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020
See also: DC 20-0712 | 20-29091 | Jury Trial - 09/28/2020
**WALK-INS BEGIN AT 10:00 AM **
DC 20-0813 State of MT v Jeffery Alan Day Mtn Quash BW
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders Arraignment
20-29198 TS
Theft by Embezzlement (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1151 State of MT v Vidella Stump Corcoran Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca Srv Amnd Info/Aff
19-27874 AV TR: past
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-1225 State of MT v Vidella Stump Corcoran Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: past
19-27956 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0109 State of MT v Anthony Scott Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew
18-25142 DM
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0697 State of MT v Wade Shannon Turpin Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders NTA by BPD
20-29074 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0409 State of MT v Wade Shannon Turpin Apr BW
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir NTA by BPD
TR: Past
19-27105 DM
Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-1055 State of MT v Wade Shannon Turpin Apr BW
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir NTA by BPD
TR: Past
19-27753 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0440 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen PSI
19-27149 JW Kasodie West
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-0667 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen PSI
19-27359 JW Kasodie West
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 20-0228 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen PSI
20-28559 JW J. Gregory Tomicich
Burglary F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0223 State of MT v Demetrio Jesus Perea III Revoke Release Hrg
Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
20-28540 JW
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0137 State of MT v Lamont Jerome Stein II Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Analicia Pianca PSI
18-26419 AV
Ct1: Negligent Vehicular Assault F
Ct2: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 14-0292 State of MT v Lamont Jerome Stein II PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca
14-19945
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Evelena (Lea) Werhonig
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1495 State of MT v John Corbett Torres Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca PSI
19-28252 JW
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
DC 14-0592 State of MT v John Corbett Torres PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca
14-20249
Partner or Family Member Assault F
Terry Boyd
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0401 State of MT v Aron Jason Dolan PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
14-20793
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Patrick Rogers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0309 State of MT v Jacob Allen Spindlow PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
19-26996
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0123 State of MT v Anthony James Stallworth PV Srv Pet to Revoke/ Set Bond
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
17-24998
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct4: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
See also: DC 20-0905 | 20-29291 | Jury Trial - 11/02/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1457 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr. No PSI
19-28210 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) 1st Offense M to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 16-0260 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
16-22137
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 16-0261 State of MT v Paul Michael Labrie PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
16-22209
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shiloh Barrett
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0277 State of MT v Stacey Lee Milch PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
12-18103
Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Brad Pinnick
DC 20-0149 State of MT v Stacey Lee Milch Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Joshua R. Kotter PSI Waived
20-28452 JW
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 10-0089 State of MT v Ashley Hope Sannon PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Ashley Hope Wiltrout
10-16336 Analicia Pianca
Ct1: Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs F
DC 10-0088 State of MT v Ashley Hope Sannon PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Ashley Hope Wiltrout
10-16294 Analicia Pianca
Forgery (Common Scheme) F
Jamie Burson
See also: DC 20-0243 | 20-28575 | Jury Trial Reset - 09/28/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0254 State of MT v Elizabeth Marie Cook Mtn Quash BW/Srv Rev Rls Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca TR: 8/31/20
20-28582 JW
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
See also: DC 13-0153 | 13-18735 | DC Bench Warrant - 08/07/2020
See also: DC 18-0354 | 18-25390 | PV Rev Hrg - 09/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0558 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Status Hearing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively Reset Sentencing. (PSI done)
18-25542 AV
Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-0183 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Status Hearing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively TR: 8/31/20
19-26884 AV
Ct1: Robbery F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------