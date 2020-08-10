Helena Police Department News

August 11, 2020

8/9/20 @ 0142 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of 11th Ave for a report of an assault and criminal mischief.  Investigation into the matter led to a 26 year old female being issued (2) citations for misdemeanor assault and a citation for criminal mischief.  The female was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

 

8/9/20 @ 1702  hours -- An Officer was dispatched the 900 block of Carousel Way for a report of an assault.  Investigation into the matter led to a 40 year old male being placed under arrest for attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault.  The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.   

 

 

**On August 9th, the Helena Police Department responded to 64 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (1) non-injury crash, (3) animal related calls, (5) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (5) suspicious incidents, (1) theft, (3) trespass complaints and conducted (6) welfare checks.

 

