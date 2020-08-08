Since When Did Bill and Melinda Gates Become Licensed Doctors? Gates Paying For Desired Outcome -This Is Illegal!

By: Bradlee Dean

“Bill and Melinda Gates foundation (BMGF), launched in 2000, is reported to be the largest private foundation in the world. The primary goals of the foundation are, globally, to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty, and, in the U.S., to expand educational opportunities and access to information technology.” -Wikipedia

First off, I would like to remind people that Bill Gates is the one calling for depopulation of the global population. He said, “The world has 6.8 billion people… that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 to 15 percent.” Read John 10:10.

Secondly, what does Bill Gates mean when he says "reproductive health services"? Does Bill mean organizations like Planned Parenthood, which is responsible for the murder of over 60 million babies? You bet it does (Proverbs 6:17).

Finally, I ask, why is it that the mainstream media’s cameras and microphones are up to the faces and mouths of Bill and Melinda Gate, as well as their paid minions, every time they make a sound?

When did they receive their medical degrees-licenses?

How are they qualified to disseminate medical advice when it comes to vaccines?

Did you know that this is against the law (Psalm 94:20)?

Do people realize that you or I would get into some serious trouble if we were to impersonate a doctor!

A nurse recently shared with me when I was doing my research that “If you sold vitamins and supplements you CANNOT make claims for better health."

NOTE: Bill Gates answered that the FDA (Video Below) would be the ones to regulate the vax when asked about side effects? The FDA says you can’t make claims about vitamin and supplements, and they approve and regulate drugs that we KNOW can cause death, right? Bill hides behind the FDA when the FDA is in question.

According to the law, Bill and Melinda Gates are in violation …

Impersonating a Doctor and the Law

There are legal ramifications for misusing the title of 'Doctor'. The Medical Act 1983 states:

'Any person who wilfully and falsely pretends to be or uses the name or title of physician, doctor of medicine, licentiate in medicine and surgery, bachelor of medicine, surgeon, general practitioner or apothecary, or any name, title, addition or description implying that he is registered under any provision of this Act, or that he is recognised by law as a physician or surgeon or licentiate in medicine and surgery or a practitioner in medicine or an apothecary, shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale'

So, actually telling people you are a doctor or giving the impression that you are licensed for medical practice is a criminal offense.

Furthermore, the Fraud Act of 2006 makes 'Dishonestly making a false representation to make a gain for oneself or another or to cause loss to another or to expose another to a risk of loss' a criminal offence. Cautions and prosecutions under this piece of legislation have been steadily increasing over the years and the severity of the punishment will be relative to the severity of the crime. The crime of fraud under the act can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and an unlimited fine.

How then is it that Bill and Melinda Gates are above the law? They are not, that is if the people know the difference (Hosea 4:6). They simply hide behind their money, buying off those who will simply do their biddings (Luke 22:48).

The Politico reported Meet the World’s Most Powerful Doctor: Bill Gates:

Some billionaires are satisfied with buying themselves an island. Bill Gates got a United Nations health agency in Geneva.

Over the past decade, the world’s richest man has become the World Health Organization’s second biggest donor, second only to the United States and just above the United Kingdom. This largesse gives him outsized influence over its agenda, one that could grow as the U.S. and the U.K. threaten to cut funding if the agency doesn’t make a better investment case.

The result, say his critics, is that Gates’ priorities have become the WHO’s. Rather than focusing on strengthening health care in poor countries — that would help, in their view, to contain future outbreaks like the Ebola epidemic — the agency spends a disproportionate amount of its resources on projects with the measurable outcomes Gates prefers, such as the effort to eradicate polio.

Concerns about the software billionaire’s sway — roughly a quarter of WHO’s budget goes toward polio eradication — has led to an effort to rein him in. But he remains a force to be reckoned with, as WHO prepares to elect one of three finalists to lead the organization.

“All of the candidates are going to have to ally with him in some way,” said Sophie Harman, associate professor of international politics at Queen Mary University of London. “You can’t ignore him.”

Evidence of Gates’ unprecedented influence abounds in ways subtle and showy.

In conclusion: It is for the people to be the strength and the enforcement of the law, the laws that need to be enforced against them that think that their money is going to wrest judgment (Deuteronomy 16:19).

