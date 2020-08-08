Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

8/6/20 @ 1413 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the area of Montana Ave and Helena Ave for a report of person that was driving a vehicle and possibly intoxicated. Officers were able to catch up with this person in the 1800 block of 11th Ave. Investigation into the matter led to a 32 year old female being placed under arrest for DUI (3rd Offense), Aggravated DUI, Driving while Suspended and No Insurance. The female was booked into the LCSO Jail.

8/6/20 @ 1817 hours -- An Officer was dispatched the 1200 block of Park Ave for a report of found drugs and drug paraphernalia. Investigation into the matter led to a 19 year old male being issued citations for Possession Dangerous Drugs (marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

8/7/20 @ 0837 hours -- An Officer was dispatched the 700 block of Tower for a report of a male in this area that has an outstanding arrest warrant. Investigation into the matter led to a 26 year old male being placed under arrest for (2) outstanding arrest warrants. The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.

8/7/20 @ 0913 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 2700 block of Prospect Ave for a report of a cold theft from the business. Investigation into the matter led to a 31 year old female being issued citations for misdemeanor theft and trespass to property. She was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

8/7/20 @ 1110 hours -- An Officer was dispatched the 400 block of Fuller Ave for a report of a male at the Law and Justice Center that has outstanding arrest warrants. Investigation into the matter led to a 36 year old male being placed under arrest for the multiple outstanding arrest warrants. The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.

8/7/20 @ 2121 hours -- An Officer was dispatched the 20 block of South Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male in this area that is possibly violating an order of protection. Investigation into the matter led to a 34 year old male being placed under arrest for Violation of an Order of Protection (4th Offense). The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**On August 7th, the Helena Police Department responded to 75 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (7) non-injury crashes, (4) animal related calls, (3) Disorderly/Disturbance call, (11) suspicious incidents, (5) thefts, (4) trespass complaints and conducted (7) welfare checks.