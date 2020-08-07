Officer-Involved-Shooting In Hollywood Division

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The LA's Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved-Shooting (OIS) that occurred early Wednesday afternoon, in a Hollywood residential community.

On August 5, 2020, around 2:25 p.m., LAPD, uniformed patrol officers, assigned to Hollywood Division, responded to a “Male with a Mental Illness” radio call for service, at the 1100 block of N. Wilton Place. The radio call comments indicated that the suspect suffered from a mental illness disorder and was attempting to cut himself with the scissors. Additional, comments indicated the suspect had a Rottweiler dog on a leash. The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old, Alfonso Mauldin.

When the officers arrived, they located Mauldin inside his apartment, armed with scissors and holding a leashed dog. The officers attempted to use verbalization techniques to de-escalate the situation but then Maudlin suddenly released his dog and they both charged at the officers, which resulted in the deployment of a fire extinguisher, a bean bag (less lethal munitions) and an Officer-Involved-Shooting.

Mauldin was not struck by gunfire and was taken into custody without further incident.

One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the right forearm from a round fired by another officer during the altercation when Mauldin charged the officers with his dog. The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the injured officer to a local hospital where the officer was medically treated and released.

In addition, the dog suffered from an unidentified injury and was transported to a veterinarian for medical treatment. The veterinarian was unable to determine if the dog’s injury was a gunshot wound or puncture/stab wound.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division (FID) responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. A representative from the Office of the Inspector General responded and monitored the scene investigation.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police and the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures. Additionally, representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who responded to the scene will review the subsequent FID investigation; evidence collected and witness statements to determine if the force used by the officers(s) was reasonable.

