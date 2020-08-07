Not Groovy Mike Cooney

August 7, 2020

|

Montana News

                               (photo:  Left is Steve Bullock  Right is Mike Cooney)

Syndicated by: Montana News

The year is 1976. Gas is 59 cents a gallon, the Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Soviet Army in ice hockey, Jimmy Carter is elected president, and Mike Cooney is running for office in Montana for the first time.

A lot has changed in 44 years, but one thing has remained the same -Mike Cooney's still running for office.

Over the years, Cooney has supported bills and enacted measures that have raised taxes and fees on Montanans by a whopping $850 MILLION! Meanwhile, he's used that time to collect more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded paychecks.

After 44 years of playing fast and loose with hardworking Montanans' tax dollars, it's no wonder Mike Cooney played fast and loose with Montana ethics laws, getting caught red handed illegally campaigning on the taxpayer dime this spring.

The bottom line is that Cooney is a career politician that has happily raised taxes on hardworking Montanans for over four decades.

Not groovy, Mike.

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Not Groovy Mike Cooney

August 7, 2020

Officer-Involved-Shooting In Hollywood Division

August 7, 2020

An American Exceptionalism: Part I

August 7, 2020

City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Case Non-Citations And Citations

August 7, 2020

Shooting Near Shepherd / Man Hunt In Billings Heights

August 7, 2020

Cody Wyoming Sheriff Department News

August 6, 2020

Radical, Anti-God Democrat Maine Governor, Janet Mills, Cannot Assign Churches As Just Second-Class Status

August 6, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

August 6, 2020

Helena Police Department News

August 6, 2020

Buying, Storing, And Then Cooking Frozen Seafood

August 6, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic