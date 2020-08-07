Not Groovy Mike Cooney

(photo: Left is Steve Bullock Right is Mike Cooney)

Syndicated by: Montana News

The year is 1976. Gas is 59 cents a gallon, the Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Soviet Army in ice hockey, Jimmy Carter is elected president, and Mike Cooney is running for office in Montana for the first time.



A lot has changed in 44 years, but one thing has remained the same -Mike Cooney's still running for office.



Over the years, Cooney has supported bills and enacted measures that have raised taxes and fees on Montanans by a whopping $850 MILLION! Meanwhile, he's used that time to collect more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded paychecks.



After 44 years of playing fast and loose with hardworking Montanans' tax dollars, it's no wonder Mike Cooney played fast and loose with Montana ethics laws, getting caught red handed illegally campaigning on the taxpayer dime this spring.



The bottom line is that Cooney is a career politician that has happily raised taxes on hardworking Montanans for over four decades.



Not groovy, Mike.