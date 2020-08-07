City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Case Non-Citations And Citations

August 7, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following individuals summoned to appear in the Laurel city court for either non-citations or citations regarding criminal activity.

 

Jimmy Allen Osteen was arrested for theft, exerting unauthorized control over another's property his first offense criminal case number CR – 920 – 2020 – 0000016

 

Alexander John Peaton received a ticket criminal mischief Pecuniary Loss less than $1,500.  Peaton, charged for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs of marijuana his first offense.

 

Hunter Derrick Willems a citation for tobacco possession or consumption for minors under the age of 18 years old his first offense.

 

Michael John Mercado was issued a speeding ticket. Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 0000296.


Randon Scott Pollock issued a reckless driving ticket his first offense ticket number 920 – 220 – 000-0294.

 

Hunter Dereck Willems issued a driving without a valid driver's license citation number 920-2020 000-0295.

 

George Andrew Cortte received a citation for operating with expired registration and failure to re-register.

 

Austin James Sullivan was issued a ticket or interfering with traffic while backing.

 

Michael John Mercado issued a speeding ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0296.

 

Aaliyah Marie Clark was issued a speeding ticket for exceeding restricted speed limit established local authority.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Not Groovy Mike Cooney

August 7, 2020

Officer-Involved-Shooting In Hollywood Division

August 7, 2020

An American Exceptionalism: Part I

August 7, 2020

City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Case Non-Citations And Citations

August 7, 2020

Shooting Near Shepherd / Man Hunt In Billings Heights

August 7, 2020

Cody Wyoming Sheriff Department News

August 6, 2020

Radical, Anti-God Democrat Maine Governor, Janet Mills, Cannot Assign Churches As Just Second-Class Status

August 6, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

August 6, 2020

Helena Police Department News

August 6, 2020

Buying, Storing, And Then Cooking Frozen Seafood

August 6, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic