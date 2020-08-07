City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Case Non-Citations And Citations

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following individuals summoned to appear in the Laurel city court for either non-citations or citations regarding criminal activity.

Jimmy Allen Osteen was arrested for theft, exerting unauthorized control over another's property his first offense criminal case number CR – 920 – 2020 – 0000016

Alexander John Peaton received a ticket criminal mischief Pecuniary Loss less than $1,500. Peaton, charged for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs of marijuana his first offense.

Hunter Derrick Willems a citation for tobacco possession or consumption for minors under the age of 18 years old his first offense.

Michael John Mercado was issued a speeding ticket. Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 0000296.



Randon Scott Pollock issued a reckless driving ticket his first offense ticket number 920 – 220 – 000-0294.

Hunter Dereck Willems issued a driving without a valid driver's license citation number 920-2020 000-0295.

George Andrew Cortte received a citation for operating with expired registration and failure to re-register.

Austin James Sullivan was issued a ticket or interfering with traffic while backing.

Aaliyah Marie Clark was issued a speeding ticket for exceeding restricted speed limit established local authority.