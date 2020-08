WHAT: Funeral service for Police Officer Valentin Martinez

WHERE: Thursday, August 6, 2020

9:30 a.m.

Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills - Hall of Liberty Mosaic Deck

6300 Forest Lawn Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Police Officer Valentin Martinez passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Officer Martinez passed away due to complications from COVID-19. He is survived by his domestic partner, who is pregnant with twins, his mother, and siblings.