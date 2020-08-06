Helena Police Department News

August 6, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 08/04/2020 at 0646 hours, an Officer responded to the 700 block of Washington for a report of a theft.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile was cited for theft and released to a guardian.

 

On 08/04/2020 at 1051 hours, an Officer responded to the 2700 block of Colonial for a report of an assault.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile was cited for assault and released to a guardian.

 

On 08/04/2020 at 1202 hours, an Officer responded to the 3400 block of Highway 12 for a report of possible drug use.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 30-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.  

 

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 92 calls for service which included 3 accidents, 2 assaults, 7 disorderly/disturbances, 4 family disturbances/domestic, 7 suspicious, 7 theft/frauds, 6 trespass, and 6 welfare checks.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cody Wyoming Sheriff Department News

August 6, 2020

Radical, Anti-God Democrat Maine Governor, Janet Mills, Cannot Assign Churches As Just Second-Class Status

August 6, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

August 6, 2020

Helena Police Department News

August 6, 2020

Buying, Storing, And Then Cooking Frozen Seafood

August 6, 2020

Los Angeles Police Officer Valentin Martinez

August 6, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Law And Motion

August 3, 2020

The 1619 Project: Igniting The Summer Of Carnage Part (2)

August 3, 2020

Helena Police Department News

August 3, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

August 3, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic