Helena Police Department News

On 08/04/2020 at 0646 hours, an Officer responded to the 700 block of Washington for a report of a theft. At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile was cited for theft and released to a guardian.

On 08/04/2020 at 1051 hours, an Officer responded to the 2700 block of Colonial for a report of an assault. At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile was cited for assault and released to a guardian.

On 08/04/2020 at 1202 hours, an Officer responded to the 3400 block of Highway 12 for a report of possible drug use. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 30-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 92 calls for service which included 3 accidents, 2 assaults, 7 disorderly/disturbances, 4 family disturbances/domestic, 7 suspicious, 7 theft/frauds, 6 trespass, and 6 welfare checks.