Cody Wyoming Sheriff Department News

The information provided in this release is based on calls for service received by the Park County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center and does not include the results or conclusions of any investigation that may be conducted based on the information in this release.PRIOR ARRESTS:None at this timeAugust 05, 2020ARRESTS:None at this timeTotal 911 Calls – 3 *==========================================================================02:04 Assist other Agency 2008050003 Occurred on Stampede Ave. RP would like an officer to check to see if the below listed male. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================03:13 Patrol-Extra 2008050005 Officer initiated activity at Indigo Cir, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================08:01 Intrusion/Holdup 2008050011 Occurred on Spoon Clb. RP hears an alarm going off at the above location. Unknown type. . Disposition: Cancelled.*==========================================================================08:40 Weapons Offense 2008050014 Occurred at Billings Clinic - Cody on Yellowstone Ave. . RP advised someone pulled a gun on him in the parking lot. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================11:15 Threats 2008050028 Occurred at Park County RV on Blackburn Ave. . . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================12:36 Traffic Stop 2008050037 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================13:22 Harassment 2008050045 Occurred at Bunkhouse Apartments on 15TH St. . Rp is being harassed by another female. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.

*==========================================================================13:56 Animal Call - Other 2008050048 Occurred at Rimrock Tire on Big Horn Ave. . Drk colored 4d sd facing the street, dog in the car panting. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================14:33 Traffic Stop 2008050056 Officer initiated activity at GOOD2GO - Depot Dr, Depot Dr, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================16:16 Parking Problem 2008050073 Occurred at 13TH St/Sheridan Ave. Silver Dodge pulling a rented trailer parked blocking the roadway. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:35 Traffic Stop 2008050081 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan AVE/34TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for exp plates. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================20:04 Patrol-Extra 2008050091 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================22:21 Citizen Contact 2008050101 Officer initiated activity at Cody High School Football Field, Beck Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================22:55 Patrol-Extra 2008050103 Officer initiated activity at 12TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. Foot. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================23:30 Patrol-Extra 2008050105 Officer initiated activity at Indigo Cir, Cody. . Disposition: Completed