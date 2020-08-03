Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Law And Motion

Syndicated by: Montana News
Judge Knisely presiding
Monday, August 3, 2020
DC 19-1566 State of MT v Joann Marie Onstad IN-V MWP Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack PSI
19-28324 JC
Escape F
Devin Hateneck
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0968 State of MT v Robert Fred Gokey Jr. IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
20-29362 JW
Burglary F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0970 State of MT v Steven Michael Gosnell IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff
20-29369
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Aggravated Animal Cruelty F
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0972 State of MT v Matthew Lee Schuck IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
20-29363 AV
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0953 State of MT v Tiffane Lyn Sherbo IN-V Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders
20-29343 JC
Theft of Identity F
See also: DC 20-0735 | 20-29111 | Jury Trial - 09/21/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1366 State of MT v Alyissa Lea Grant IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(TODD) Co Atty-slh A.K.A. Allyissa Lee Lopez Status of Counsel
17-24884
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Breanne Lewis
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0971 State of MT v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders
20-29366 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct3: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M
DC 19-1403 State of MT v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich Reset TR
19-28128 TS
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
DC 20-0025 State of MT v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Apr BW
(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich
20-28371 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct3: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1397 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
19-28113 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-1398 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
19-28112 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 20-0182 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
20-28522 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 20-0540 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
20-28842 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 20-0969 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
20-29367 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0787 State of MT v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
20-29165 JC
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
DC 20-0924 State of MT v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
20-29290 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
DC 20-0401 State of MT v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern Srv Amnd Info/Aff
20-28744 JC TR & RRH: 8/24/20
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct5: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct6: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct7: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct8: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct9: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct10: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct11: Obstructing Peace Officer M
See also: DC 20-0360 | 20-28702 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1390 State of MT v Joshua David Gardipee IN-V Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Russ Hart TR Past
19-28106 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-V PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth
16-22616 DM
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Cody Carriger
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0942 State of MT v Kimberly Jean Huston IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack
17-24471 JC
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
DC 19-1165 State of MT v Kimberly Jean Huston IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack
19-27887
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Mary Aggers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0013 State of MT v Jimmy Allen Osteen IN-V Revoke Release Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Natasha Hammack TR: 9/21/20
20-28363 DM
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
Ct5: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
See also: DC 20-0759 | 20-29132 | Jury Trial - 09/21/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0232 State of MT v Kingsley Nolvon Dawes IN-V Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack TR: past
20-28543 DM
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
Ct4: Leave Scene of Accident Resulting in Property Damage over $1000 w/o Permission for Law Enforcement M
Ct5: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M
Ct6: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct7: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0217 State of MT v James Alex Turner Jr IN-V Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Justin Stark PSI
19-26919 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 20-0471 | 20-28816 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0822 State of MT v Danielle Lee Carrick Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders NTA by BPD
20-29212 DM
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0365 State of MT v Adrian Owen Frisk Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders NTA
20-28704 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1501 State of MT v Jackson Richard Romero Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Joel M. Thompson PSI
19-28245 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0482 State of MT v Mistyblue Mahtoeweeah Mesteth PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
17-23946
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Grady Brown
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0720 State of MT v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
18-25799
Burglary F
DC 18-0692 State of MT v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert W. Snively
18-25772
Ct1: Burglary F
Allan Don Kitterman
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0614 State of MT v Ronald James Traynor PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack
18-25677
Ct1: Theft F
Brad Pinnick
See also: DC 19-1518 | 19-28246 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1302 State of MT v Jennifer Kristine Kojetin Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Nicole R. Gallagher RRH: 8/17/20 TR:Pending
19-28023 DM
Robbery F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0541 State of MT v Joseph Dario Simington Mtn Quash BW/
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders PV Srv Pet Revoke
10-16762 NTA by PO
Theft F
Lloyd Dopp
See also: DC 11-0485 | 10-16722 | DC Bench Warrant - 06/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0598 State of MT v Michael Richard Simington Mtn Quash BW/
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders PV Srv Pet Revoke
10-16761 NTA from PO.
Ct2: Theft by Accountability F
James Cameron
