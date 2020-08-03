Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Law And Motion

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Knisely presiding

Monday, August 3, 2020

DC 19-1566 State of MT v Joann Marie Onstad IN-V MWP Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack PSI

19-28324 JC

Escape F

Devin Hateneck

DC 20-0968 State of MT v Robert Fred Gokey Jr. IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

20-29362 JW

Burglary F

DC 20-0970 State of MT v Steven Michael Gosnell IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-29369

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Aggravated Animal Cruelty F

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M

DC 20-0972 State of MT v Matthew Lee Schuck IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-29363 AV

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 20-0953 State of MT v Tiffane Lyn Sherbo IN-V Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders

20-29343 JC

Theft of Identity F

See also: DC 20-0735 | 20-29111 | Jury Trial - 09/21/2020

DC 17-1366 State of MT v Alyissa Lea Grant IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD) Co Atty-slh A.K.A. Allyissa Lee Lopez Status of Counsel

17-24884

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Breanne Lewis

DC 20-0971 State of MT v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders

20-29366 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct3: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M

DC 19-1403 State of MT v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich Reset TR

19-28128 TS

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

DC 20-0025 State of MT v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Apr BW

(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich

20-28371 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct3: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M

DC 19-1397 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

19-28113 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1398 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

19-28112 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 20-0182 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-28522 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 20-0540 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-28842 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 20-0969 State of MT v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-29367 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 20-0787 State of MT v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-29165 JC

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

DC 20-0924 State of MT v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-29290 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

DC 20-0401 State of MT v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-28744 JC TR & RRH: 8/24/20

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct5: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct6: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct7: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct8: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct9: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct10: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct11: Obstructing Peace Officer M

See also: DC 20-0360 | 20-28702 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020

DC 19-1390 State of MT v Joshua David Gardipee IN-V Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Russ Hart TR Past

19-28106 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-V PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth

16-22616 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Cody Carriger

DC 17-0942 State of MT v Kimberly Jean Huston IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack

17-24471 JC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

DC 19-1165 State of MT v Kimberly Jean Huston IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack

19-27887

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Mary Aggers

DC 20-0013 State of MT v Jimmy Allen Osteen IN-V Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Natasha Hammack TR: 9/21/20

20-28363 DM

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M

Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M

Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M

Ct5: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F

See also: DC 20-0759 | 20-29132 | Jury Trial - 09/21/2020

DC 20-0232 State of MT v Kingsley Nolvon Dawes IN-V Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack TR: past

20-28543 DM

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

Ct4: Leave Scene of Accident Resulting in Property Damage over $1000 w/o Permission for Law Enforcement M

Ct5: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M

Ct6: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

Ct7: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

DC 19-0217 State of MT v James Alex Turner Jr IN-V Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Justin Stark PSI

19-26919 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 20-0471 | 20-28816 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020

DC 20-0822 State of MT v Danielle Lee Carrick Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders NTA by BPD

20-29212 DM

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

DC 20-0365 State of MT v Adrian Owen Frisk Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders NTA

20-28704 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1501 State of MT v Jackson Richard Romero Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Joel M. Thompson PSI

19-28245 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

DC 17-0482 State of MT v Mistyblue Mahtoeweeah Mesteth PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

17-23946

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Grady Brown

DC 18-0720 State of MT v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

18-25799

Burglary F

DC 18-0692 State of MT v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert W. Snively

18-25772

Ct1: Burglary F

Allan Don Kitterman

DC 18-0614 State of MT v Ronald James Traynor PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack

18-25677

Ct1: Theft F

Brad Pinnick

See also: DC 19-1518 | 19-28246 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/27/2020

DC 19-1302 State of MT v Jennifer Kristine Kojetin Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Nicole R. Gallagher RRH: 8/17/20 TR:Pending

19-28023 DM

Robbery F

DC 11-0541 State of MT v Joseph Dario Simington Mtn Quash BW/

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders PV Srv Pet Revoke

10-16762 NTA by PO

Theft F

Lloyd Dopp

See also: DC 11-0485 | 10-16722 | DC Bench Warrant - 06/08/2020

DC 11-0598 State of MT v Michael Richard Simington Mtn Quash BW/

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders PV Srv Pet Revoke

10-16761 NTA from PO.

Ct2: Theft by Accountability F

James Cameron