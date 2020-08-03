Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Law And Motion

August 3, 2020

Judge Knisely presiding

Monday, August 3, 2020

DC 19-1566 State of MT     v Joann Marie Onstad IN-V MWP Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack PSI

19-28324 JC

Escape F    

 

Devin Hateneck

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0968 State of MT     v Robert Fred Gokey Jr. IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

20-29362 JW

Burglary F    

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0970 State of MT     v Steven Michael Gosnell IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-29369

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

Ct2: Aggravated Animal Cruelty F     

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0972 State of MT     v Matthew Lee Schuck IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-29363 AV

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0953 State of MT     v Tiffane Lyn Sherbo IN-V Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders

20-29343 JC

Theft of Identity F    

 

 

See also: DC 20-0735 | 20-29111 | Jury Trial - 09/21/2020

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1366 State of MT     v Alyissa Lea Grant IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD) Co Atty-slh A.K.A. Allyissa Lee Lopez Status of Counsel

17-24884        

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Breanne Lewis

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0971 State of MT     v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders

20-29366 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct3: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M   

 

DC 19-1403 State of MT     v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich Reset TR

19-28128 TS

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

DC 20-0025 State of MT     v Steven Ray Millward IN-V Apr BW

(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich

20-28371 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct3: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M  

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1397 State of MT     v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

19-28113 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 19-1398 State of MT     v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

19-28112 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 20-0182 State of MT     v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-28522 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 20-0540 State of MT     v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-28842 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 20-0969 State of MT     v Brian Marcus King IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-29367 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0787 State of MT     v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-29165 JC

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F     

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

 

 

DC 20-0924 State of MT     v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-29290 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

 

 

DC 20-0401 State of MT     v Kevin Mitchell Whitehead IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern Srv Amnd Info/Aff 

20-28744 JC TR & RRH:  8/24/20

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F     

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct5: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct6: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct7: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct8: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct9: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct10: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct11: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

See also: DC 20-0360 | 20-28702 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1390 State of MT     v Joshua David Gardipee IN-V Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Russ Hart TR Past

19-28106 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0603 State of MT     v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-V PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth

16-22616 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

Cody Carriger

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

DC 17-0942 State of MT     v Kimberly Jean Huston IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack

17-24471 JC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

 

DC 19-1165 State of MT     v Kimberly Jean Huston IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack

19-27887

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

 

 

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

DC 20-0013 State of MT     v Jimmy Allen Osteen IN-V Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Natasha Hammack TR: 9/21/20

20-28363 DM

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M     

Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M     

Ct4: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M     

Ct5: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F     

 

See also: DC 20-0759 | 20-29132 | Jury Trial - 09/21/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0232 State of MT     v Kingsley Nolvon Dawes IN-V Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack TR: past

20-28543 DM

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M     

Ct4: Leave Scene of Accident Resulting in Property Damage over $1000 w/o Permission for Law Enforcement M     

Ct5: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M     

Ct6: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M     

Ct7: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0217 State of MT     v James Alex Turner Jr IN-V Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Justin Stark PSI

19-26919 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

See also: DC 20-0471 | 20-28816 | Jury Trial - 08/24/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0822 State of MT     v Danielle Lee Carrick Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders NTA by BPD

20-29212 DM

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0365 State of MT     v Adrian Owen Frisk Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders NTA

20-28704 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1501 State of MT     v Jackson Richard Romero Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Joel M. Thompson PSI

19-28245 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0482 State of MT     v Mistyblue Mahtoeweeah Mesteth PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

17-23946

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

 

 

Grady Brown

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0720 State of MT     v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

18-25799

Burglary F    

 

 

 

DC 18-0692 State of MT     v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert W. Snively

18-25772

Ct1: Burglary F     

 

 

Allan Don Kitterman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0614 State of MT     v Ronald James Traynor PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-slf Natasha Hammack

18-25677

Ct1: Theft F     

 

 

Brad Pinnick

See also: DC 19-1518 | 19-28246 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/27/2020

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1302 State of MT     v Jennifer Kristine Kojetin Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Nicole R. Gallagher RRH: 8/17/20 TR:Pending

19-28023 DM

Robbery F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0541 State of MT     v Joseph Dario Simington Mtn Quash BW/

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders PV Srv Pet Revoke

10-16762 NTA by PO

Theft F    

 

 

Lloyd Dopp

See also: DC 11-0485 | 10-16722 | DC Bench Warrant - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0598 State of MT     v Michael Richard Simington Mtn Quash BW/

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders PV Srv Pet Revoke

10-16761 NTA from PO.

Ct2: Theft by Accountability F     

 

 

James Cameron

