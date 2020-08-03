Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 08/02/2020 at 0033 hours, an Officer responded to the 1500 block of Phoenix for a report of a physical altercation. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 21-year-old female was placed under arrest for 1st offense partner family member assault and a Justice Court warrant.

On 08/02/2020 at 2351 hours, an Officer observed an individual in the 1800 block of Prospect that had a warrant. The Officer contacted the individual who attempted to flee from Officers and fight with Officers. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 49-year-old male was placed under arrest for assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and a District Court warrant.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 70 calls for service which included 6 disorderly/disturbances, 2 family disturbances/domestic, 3 suspicious, 4 trespass, and 8 welfare checks.