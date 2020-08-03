Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

August 3, 2020

Montana News

 

 

Judge David Carter Presiding

MARKEE, KENNETH 8/1 GALLATIN CO CTSY CR-20-

NEW MISD TK-20-2957

 

HAMMOND, CLEVE 8/2 NEW MISD CR-20-

 

YOUNG, JASON 8/2 MISD FTA WARRANT CR-20-59

 

 

BUCKALEW, LYLE MISD APPEARANCE CR-20-80

