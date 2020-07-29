Shot/Chaser: Mike Cooney's Dark Money Broken Promise

Syndicated by: Montana News
SHOT: Nine months ago, career politician Mike Cooney told outside spending groups to "please stay away," and took a pledge to limit outside spending in the gubernatorial race.
CHASER: This week, Cooney welcomed the second ad blitz by a Washington, D.C. based dark money, outside spending group - Good Jobs MT - after refusing to condemn their first ad buy in June.
While Cooney should be held accountable for taking a pledge only to break it, what more can Montanans expect from a 44-year career politician who campaigned on the taxpayer dime and took the afternoon off to go fishing as COVID-19 cases surged in Montana?
Mike Cooney can't be trusted.
