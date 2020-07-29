Shot/Chaser: Mike Cooney's Dark Money Broken Promise

July 29, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News
SHOT: Nine months ago, career politician Mike Cooney told outside spending groups to "please stay away," and took a pledge to limit outside spending in the gubernatorial race.  

CHASER: This week, Cooney welcomed the second ad blitz by a Washington, D.C. based dark money, outside spending group - Good Jobs MT - after refusing to condemn their first ad buy in June. 

While Cooney should be held accountable for taking a pledge only to break it, what more can Montanans expect from a 44-year career politician who campaigned on the taxpayer dime and took the afternoon off to go fishing as COVID-19 cases surged in Montana? 

Mike Cooney can't be trusted. 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Live Broadcast of Stage Production "Queen Esther" Live At www.sight-sound.tv

July 30, 2020

Congratulations To Lt. Scot Redding On His Retirement, Congratulations To Lt. Darren Dyke and Sgt. Cole Strandemo For Earning Their Promotions

July 29, 2020

Radical Liberal Steve Bullock Accepting Dark Money From Liberal Mob: 40% Of His Campaign Donations Come From CA, NY And DC, Bullock A Threat To Monta...

July 29, 2020

Shot/Chaser: Mike Cooney's Dark Money Broken Promise

July 29, 2020

Why Are Latin American Citizens Counted In Our Census?

July 29, 2020

FaceBook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Referred To Attorney General For Criminal Prosecution In Letter From Matt Gaetz Member of Congress

July 29, 2020

Billings Man Nathaniel John Salazar Stomps On His Victims Head Multiple Times During His Savage Attack

July 28, 2020

Tonight, Liberal Radical Democrat In Helena City Commission, Will Vote On Defunding The Helena Police Department $300,000.00

July 28, 2020

Food Security In A Post Covid World: European Conservatives And Reformists Party Hosts Another Europe Debate Webinar

July 28, 2020

What Does The Bible Say About Racism. Tearing Down OF Statues and Cancel Culture Movement?

July 28, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic