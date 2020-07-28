What Does The Bible Say About Racism. Tearing Down OF Statues and Cancel Culture Movement?

Syndicated by:Montana News

DALLAS – July 28, 2020 – Denison Forum co-founder, pastor, author and podcaster Jim Denison takes on the toughest questions facing so many people today and offers insight with a twist – What does the Bible say about them?

“God’s word never changes, never loses its relevance and never gets ‘stumped’ by modern challenges,” Denison said. “The tumult in today’s world is not a surprise to God. For those searching for answers, I share a biblical and pastoral perspective on today’s issues.”

Denison and the Denison Forum reach people around the globe with The Daily Article, delivered by email and social media; The Daily Article podcast; and numerous books. He speaks and writes on cultural and contemporary issues where faith and current events intersect. His goal is to provide insight to help Christians understand current issues and share God’s word in a changing culture. The Denison Forum reaches more than 1.8 million people in 226 countries each month.

Racism

Denison wrote an honest, detailed, in-depth article on racism and what Christianity’s response to it should be . . . a full year before George Floyd’s tragic death. He examined the roots of racism, its extent around the globe and the real-world, negative impacts it has on Blacks in America. He thoroughly examined the Bible’s stance on it, the perceptions many have of what the Bible says and what Christians are called to do.

Cancel Culture

In today’s divided USA, ‘cancel culture’ has emerged as a weapon for those who disagree with someone to silence them or remove them from positions of influence often through public shaming on social media. Those canceled in just the past month include the editorial page editor at the New York Times, the chief of communications for Boeing, Jimmy Fallon and a professor at a major university. With those trying to live the Christian life often running counter to the prevailing culture, they are prime targets for canceling. What does the Bible say about cancel culture, how can Christians respond, how should they respond?

Removing Statues

Hundreds of statues have been forcibly removed from their bases and some destroyed in recent months. What started with statues of Confederate soldiers and statesmen, soon targeted the Founding Fathers, Abraham Lincoln and even Frederick Douglass! Denison’s article in response tackled the issue from both sides, offering the arguments for and against and helping each side see the reasoning of the other. Then, he detailed five biblical principles that guide Christians in their view of this trend.

Jim Denison holds doctoral and masters degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and has pastored five churches across 36 years with a combined membership of more than 20,000. He is the co-founder and Chief Vision Officer of the Denison Forum. He also serves as Resident Scholar for Ethics with Baylor Scott & White Health and as Senior Fellow for Cultural Studies with Dallas Baptist University.