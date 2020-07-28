Tonight, Liberal Radical Democrat In Helena City Commission, Will Vote On Defunding The Helena Police Department $300,000.00

Syndicated by: Montana News

Tonight, the Helena City Commission will vote on whether or not to defund the Helena Police Department to the tune of $300,000.



If they vote yes, they will be gutting funding to Helena's School Resource Officers (SRO) - a program tasked with keeping our kids safe at school.



Think about that. This is how radical Democrats in Montana and across our country have become, they want to defund a critical program that keeps our kids safe at school.



While Montana's Republican candidates up and down the ballot have denounced all calls to defund the police, Montana Democrats have cowered in silence on the issue for more than 50 days and counting.



Not one Democratic nominee - Gov. Bullock, Lt. Gov. Cooney, Williams, Graybill - has made a statement in support of our law enforcement or denounced calls to defund the police since the movement began.



This issue can no longer be ignored by Democratic leaders when Montana law enforcement officers in Helena are at risk of being defunded tonight.



It's time Montana press ask Democrat nominees whether or not they support defunding the police because SROs are heroes - not budget zeros.

