Tonight, Liberal Radical Democrat In Helena City Commission, Will Vote On Defunding The Helena Police Department $300,000.00

July 28, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Tonight, the Helena City Commission will vote on whether or not to defund the Helena Police Department to the tune of $300,000.  

If they vote yes, they will be gutting funding to Helena's School Resource Officers (SRO) - a program tasked with keeping our kids safe at school. 

Think about that. This is how radical Democrats in Montana and across our country have become, they want to defund a critical program that keeps our kids safe at school. 

While Montana's Republican candidates up and down the ballot have denounced all calls to defund the police, Montana Democrats have cowered in silence on the issue for more than 50 days and counting. 

Not one Democratic nominee - Gov. Bullock, Lt. Gov. Cooney, Williams, Graybill - has made a statement in support of our law enforcement or denounced calls to defund the police since the movement began. 

This issue can no longer be ignored by Democratic leaders when Montana law enforcement officers in Helena are at risk of being defunded tonight. 

It's time Montana press ask Democrat nominees whether or not they support defunding the police because SROs are heroes - not budget zeros. 
 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

FaceBook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Referred To Attorney General For Criminal Prosecution In Letter From Matt Gaetz Member of Congress

July 29, 2020

Billings Man Nathaniel John Salazar Stomps On His Victims Head Multiple Times During His Savage Attack

July 28, 2020

Tonight, Liberal Radical Democrat In Helena City Commission, Will Vote On Defunding The Helena Police Department $300,000.00

July 28, 2020

Food Security In A Post Covid World: European Conservatives And Reformists Party Hosts Another Europe Debate Webinar

July 28, 2020

What Does The Bible Say About Racism. Tearing Down OF Statues and Cancel Culture Movement?

July 28, 2020

Random Walk Ends In Murder

July 28, 2020

Nevada Church Case Not Legal Precedent

July 28, 2020

If We Want To Make America Great Again, "We The People" Will Have To Make Corrupt Politicians Fear Th Punishment Again, And Soon!

July 25, 2020

Helena Police Department News

July 25, 2020

Counterfeit Bills Being Passed In Various Stores In Cheyenne Wyoming

July 25, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic