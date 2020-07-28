Random Walk Ends In Murder

July 28, 2020

|

Montana News

 

On January 28, 2020, approximately 10:05 p.m., the victim (later identified as Bryan Woodson) was walking in Balboa Park when he encountered the suspect along a dirt path adjacent to the Los Angeles River.

 

After a verbal argument, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim twice in the upper torso area. The victim collapsed and died in the park.

 

His body was discovered by responding Los Angeles Police Department West Valley patrol officers.

 

Even though a suspect has been identified and arrested, efforts to locate witnesses willing to assist law enforcement have been unsuccessful.

 

It is believed there were several eye witnesses to the murder with valuable information that may be used in the prosecution of the suspect.

 

 

