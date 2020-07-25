If We Want To Make America Great Again, "We The People" Will Have To Make Corrupt Politicians Fear Th Punishment Again, And Soon!

“If we do not maintain justice, justice will not maintain us..”

By: Bradlee Dean

Syndicated by: Montana News

It has been said that whoever is content with the world, and who profits from its lack of justice, does not want to change it, they want to destroy it. How right on this quote is.

If justice guards our liberties, which it does, then what must injustice bring but the destruction of a nation? This is the history of nations destroyed (Hosea 4:6). Then again how would most Americans know how to bring forth justice if they don't even know the Law (Torah-Commanl Law)!

"Justice consists not in being neutral between right and wrong, but in finding out the right and upholding it, wherever found, against the wrong."

-PresidentTheodore Roosevelt

Read more: https://www.wiseoldsayings.com/justice-quotes/#ixzz6LJEbyiLH

We hear from politicians over and over again about the change that they want to bring (Proverbs 24:21). They use the right words, but chose the wrong course of action (Jeremiah 6:16).

Let me remind you, Americans, that there is no more road (Excuses) to kick the can down any longer.

For years, we have been promised by this administration that he would bring back the rule of law (Exodus 20), that he could do whatever he wanted with the Department of justice and that he would drain the swamp. Over and over again, and year after year, we have heard this and yet, nothing has been done when it comes to Donald Trump's promises being fulfilled.

As a matter of fact, we have seen just the opposite from this president (Isaiah 5:20). Instead of prosecuting these criminal political lifelong politicians, he has granted many of them clemency that were imprisoned (Isaiah 59).

“He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just, even they both are abomination to the Lord." -Proverbs 17:15

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-day-that-fake-news-told-the-truth-trump-is-not-prosecuting-criminals-he-is-releasing-them/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/as-criminals-are-being-pardoned-and-granted-clemency-the-righteous-are-being-jailed-sent-into-exile-or-murdered/

Without belaboring this point again, concerning this lack of justice and failed promises of prosecution, let's turn our attention to what happens when a people have had enough with justice left undone. One such man was Oliver Cromwell…

Oliver Cromwell was a political and military leader in 17th century England who served as Lord Protector, or head of state, of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland for a five-year-period until his death in 1658. Cromwell was known for being ruthless in battle, and he twice led successful efforts to remove the British monarch from power.

Cromwell, a devout Puritan, was particularly intolerant of injustice, Cromwell was credited for helping to lead Great Britain toward a constitutional government.

After seeing that King Charles the first continuously dissolved the parliament (The voice of the people-Representatives) and was preparing war against his political opposition within his own country (Treason), with the use of foreign military the people finally had enough.

By the end of 1648, the Parliamentarians had won a decisive victory in the Second English Civil War. After Pride's Purge, in which troops under the command of Colonel Thomas Pride arrested those in Parliament still loyal to the monarch, the chamber was reconvened with a membership that was decidedly anti-monarch.

In the aftermath of the purge, the remaining Parliamentarians voted to arrest and execute Charles I. Cromwell returned from the north of England to become the third Member of Parliament to sign the resulting document ordering the king’s arrest, and Charles I was beheaded in January 1649.

https://youtu.be/eWVp0x6KQ2g

Some might say that this is radical, too extreme. Really? Let me tell you what is radical and extreme, a government that sanctions the murder of 60 million of its own innocent babies (Proverbs 6:17).

https://youtu.be/4YyHxSdUMro

A government that uses its own sons to unconstitutionally topple foreign governments who refuse to submit to a global order is extreme.

https://www.sonsoflibertyradio.com/bradlee-dean/the-dean/if-the-politicians-want-un-constitutional-wars-then-lets-send-them-this-is-how-the-wars-will-end.html

https://youtu.be/IuqQRB6pIvU

A government that commit treason against its own people on a daily basis (Luke 22:48; Article 3, Section 3 US Constitution).

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/did-you-know-that-your-government-is-arming-agencies-like-the-irs-dhs-vha-oig-ssa-nps/

https://youtu.be/L55-70SKwGY

https://youtu.be/whCgrrnQPNE

https://youtu.be/25SNzigF0P0

Desperate situations call for desperate measures, and we are there. Read Article 2, Section 4 and Article 1, Section 3, Clause 7 of the United States Constitution.

I would also remind you, friends, that our forefathers understood the price paid to achieve the freedoms which we have now obtained through the Revolutionary War (2 Corinthians 3:17) by throwing off the tyrant King George from across the pond. Patrick Henry stated:

“Caesar had his Brutus, Charles 1 had his Cromwell; And George 3 - Treason Cried the speaker-May profit by their example. If this be treason, make the most of it.”

Let me also remind you that we still hold those freedoms today because of their sacrifice (John 15:13) because our forefathers understood the price of freedom they also knew how to maintain it. They would magnify the law against the crimes unto judgment so that they might establish righteousness and peace within the nation. By doing so, this would educate the people unto the fear of The Lord (Proverbs 16:6) in departing from evil (Proverbs 16:6), the consequence of transgressing law (1 John 3:4) that would apply against any, and against all, that would dare jeopardize the sacrifice given on their behalf (Hebrews 10:26).

https://www.wnd.com/2016/03/the-earmarks-of-liars/

https://youtu.be/_wxMaEllJkA

How are we to maintain our freedoms? Look to our examples (Deuteronomy 25:1; Hebrews 13:7).

How did George Washington, America’s first president, deal with those who attempted to jeopardize the American cause? (Psalm 94:20)!

https://youtu.be/eCWFvLGqqt4

https://youtu.be/1h6tODt3Hfk

“For when thy judgments are in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn righteousness.” -Isaiah 26:9

https://youtu.be/YUXkKEitTXI