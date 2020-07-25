Hit And Run Ends Up As Murder

Syndicated by: Montana News

On July 8, 2020, at 8:40 p.m., Mr. Jorge Guerra and his two young children were riding their bicycles northbound on Wadsworth Avenue north of 88th Street. A vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck them from behind causing Jorge to sustain life-threatening injuries.

The children were not seriously hurt. The vehicle fled the scene northbound on Wadsworth Avenue, collided with three parked vehicles, and came to rest south of Manchester Boulevard. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

He was followed by citizens but was able to evade capture.

The suspect’s vehicle (a 1997 Honda Accord) was taken into custody. South Traffic Division Detectives have been actively investigating and continue to follow-up on leads to apprehend the driver.

On July 16, 2020, Mr. Guerra succumbed to his injuries and passed away.