Helena Police Department News

July 25, 2020

Montana News

 

7/24/20 @ 11:22pm  Officers responded to a residence in the 1000 blk of Breckenridge concerning a possible assault.  After investigating, officers arrested a 33 yr old Helena male for 1st offense Partner or Family Member Assault.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

7/24/20 @ 11:41pm  Officers arrested a 29 yr old Helena male in the 800 blk of North Cook for 3rd offense Driving Under the Influence and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after officers discovered him passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

7/23/20 @ 12:28am  Officers arrested an 18 yr old Helena female on an outstanding warrant in the 800 blk of Troy Court.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On July 24th, Helena PD officers responded to 90 calls for service, including 3 traffic crashes, 3 criminal mischiefs, 2 stolen motor vehicles, and 4 theft complaints.

 

