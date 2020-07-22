Suspects Arrested For Attempted Murder

July 22, 2020

Granada Hills California:  Los Angeles Police Department’s Devonshire Division announces the arrest of two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking and shooting.

 

On July 20, 2020, approximately 9:45 p.m., a male and female suspect approached a male victim in the 11000 block of McLennan Avenue in Granada Hills.  

 

One suspect pistol-whipped the victim and both suspects forced him into his own vehicle.  The suspects then drove away from the location with the victim.  Eventually, the victim was able to escape from the vehicle and called another person (later identified as a second victim) for help.  

 

The second victim arrived and became involved in a physical altercation with one of the suspects. The suspect pistol-whipped and shot the second victim.  Both suspects then fled the scene.

 

Devonshire patrol officers responded to the call of a carjacking and found the first victim suffering from head injuries and the second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported both victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Through the diligent and tireless efforts of Devonshire patrol officers, detectives, and gang officers, both suspects were located and arrested within 24-hours after the incident occurred.  Their information is as follows:

29-year-old Gilbert Cirino was booked for Attempted Murder.  His booking number is 5976152 and he is currently being held on a Parole Hold with no bail.

 

29-year-old Anna Kontos was booked for Attempted Murder.  Her booking number is 5976132 and her bail is set at $1,130,000. 

 

Further details on this case are not available currently as this is an on-going investigation.

 

