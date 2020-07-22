Male Body Discovered Floating In The Yellowstone River At The Huntley Bridge

(Photo is an illistration actor )

Syndicated by:Montana News

This morning at 11:55 AM, Deputies were dispatched to the Yellowstone River at the Huntley Bridge on Hwy 312, for a report of a body floating in the river. A citizen, who was in the area reported seeing the body and called dispatch.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded with a boat and recovered the body a short time later. The condition of the body indicates it has likely been in the river for several days.

Deputies on scene were able to determine the body is an adult male, but no identification was found and the condition inhibits further identification at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday and the investigation is ongoing. Information will be released as it becomes available.