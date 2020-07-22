Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

At 1120 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male causing a disturbance. It was reported the male was yelling and breaking items. Prior to Law Enforcement arriving, the male left on foot. A short time later, the male was located and identified. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 58-year-old Helena man was cited for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief. He was referred to Municipal Court.

At 1124 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male on the property that had previously been trespassed. The male was located on the property. The 51-year-old Helena area man was cited for Trespassing and referred to Municipal Court.

At 1352 hours, Officers received information that a male with a valid arrest warrant would be in the area of the 1200 block of N Ewing. Officers arrived and located the male. He was arrested for the warrant. With the male was a female who was found to also have a valid arrest warrant. The 26-year-old Helena man and 24-year-old Helena woman were both arrested for the warrants and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1529 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of E Lyndale for a report of a male there attempting to fraudulently make a band deposit. Officers arrived and located the male, who provided a false name. It was learned the male had opened an account in someone else’s name and was attempting to deposit a stolen check. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 27-year-old Helena area man was arrested for Obstructing a Police Officer, Forgery (felony), Forgery (misdemeanor), Attempted theft (felony), and Burglary. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 97 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 6 crashes, 7 animal calls, 6 reports of criminal mischief, 11 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 13 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 6 theft calls, 5 trespassing complaints, 7 welfare Checks, and conducted 4 traffic stops.