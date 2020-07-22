Cody Wyoming Police Department News

July 22, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

July 21, 2020 ARRESTS: None at this time Total 911 Calls – 2 *==========================================================================01:06 Patrol-Extra 2007210006 Officer initiated activity at Absaroka Bay RV Park, Highway 14-16-20 E, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================08:51 Animal-Noisy 2007210022 Occurred on Sage Ave. RP advised dog is barking again in this area. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. *==========================================================================08:54 Patrol-Extra 2007210023 Officer initiated activity at Blue Water Ct, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================09:31 Traffic Stop 2007210027 Officer initiated activity at 11TH St/Alger Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for pass side brake light out, warned for no insurance. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================09:56 Motor Vehicle Crash 2007210031 Occurred at Al’s Appliance on Canyon View Ave. . RP says a city employee backed into another vehicle, no inj. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================10:24 Fraud Related 2007210035 Occurred at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Rd. . Rp in the lobby says she may have been a victim of fraud, she wants to talk to an officer about it. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================10:52 Drug Related 2007210037 Occurred on White Water Ave. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================

12:00 Welfare Check 2007210048 Officer initiated activity at Jubys Trailer Crt, 19TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================12:06 Traffic Stop 2007210053 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for posses marijuana. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================12:21 Citizen Contact 2007210055 Officer initiated activity at Blackburn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================12:54 Property-Lost 2007210057 Occurred at GOOD2GO - Yellowstone Ave on Yellowstone Ave. . Lost wallet- blk double fold// AZ DL //bank and credit cards. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================13:26 Suspicious Activity 2007210061 Occurred at 18TH St/Central Ave. Darker skinned male whi tank w/ red and blue on it, blk hat and blk pant// looking between buildings, walked into the middle of the street. . Disposition: Unfounded.*==========================================================================13:56 Traffic Stop 2007210065 Officer initiated activity at Stampede AVE/11TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited for susp DL , warned for multiple things. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================17:21 Disturbance 2007210088 Occurred on Pioneer Ave. Rp-states the subject at the above address is yelling and being very loud. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================18:42 Miscellaneous Assistance 2007210096 Occurred at Gasthaus Cardi Bierstube on Sheridan Ave. . Rp-needs assistance to get some property from son. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================18:45 Intrusion/Holdup 2007210097 Occurred on Twin Creek Trail Ave. Zone 9 . . Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================19:03 Traffic Stop 2007210100 Officer initiated activity at 29TH St/Granite Ave, Cody. Ts-Driver citation no MC endorsement and driving wrong side of road. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================19:32 Patrol-Extra 2007210104 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================20:17 Motor Vehicle Crash 2007210107 Occurred at Cleary Building Corp on Big Horn Ave. . MVC no injuries no blockage. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================20:23 Traffic Stop 2007210109 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Ts-Driver warned for failure to obey posted regulation. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================

20:38 Traffic Stop 2007210111 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Gerrans Ave, Cody. Ts-Driver warned for expired trailer reg. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================20:43 Traffic Stop 2007210112 Officer initiated activity at Tractor Supply Company #1850, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Ts-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:35 Patrol-Extra 2007210114 Officer initiated activity at Blue Water Ct, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:53 Traffic Stop 2007210116 Officer initiated activity at Tractor Supply Company #1850, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Ts-Driver warned for driver headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================23:26 Traffic Stop 2007210123 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. Ts-Driver warned driver side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

