To Whom Is This Generation Looking? There Is Only ONE Who Can Pull You Out Of The Mire--Just ONE!

“For God is not the author of confusion…” -1 Corinthians 14:33

Recently, I came across some videos from the not too far past. One video showed a mentally ill woman walking into a restaurant crying for snow, a name for chickens that the people were eating, and then another video showed a woman speaking during an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Townhall in which she spoke about why it is that we need to eat the babies because they are the problem (Romans 1:28).

“The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame.” -Proverbs 19:15

What is it that these young people are feeding on that they would be in such a mental state?

• Muslims

• Irreligious and atheist

• Hindus

• Buddhists

• Taoists/Confucianists/Chinese traditional religionists

• Sikhism

• Spiritism

• Judaism

• Bahá'ís

• Jainism

Or perhaps, many claim to be Christians, but have actually created a Jesus that looks and acts just like themselves (Exodus 20:4; Matthew 7:23), which is idolatry (1 John 2:4).

“For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;” -1 Timothy 2:5

Let's set the record straight.

Famous Chicago preacher D. L. Moody (1837-1899) brought closure to the issue in a very scriptural manner.

Will these non-Christian religions bear the test? Stoicism was perhaps the noblest of the Greek philosophies, but it rapidly developed into utter cynicism, and culminated in the asserted impossibility of attaining virtue.

Epicureanism started out fairly well, but its founder was not dead before it earned for itself the opprobrious epithet that it was doctrine worthy of swine.

Look at Buddhism, with its filthy ceremonies and cruel tortures. All these systems exhibit a conflict between theory and practice. They failed in their object, because they approached the difficulty on the wrong side. They trimmed away at the branch, not recognizing that the tree was rotten at heart.

Christianity alone will stand the test of raising men out of the pit. And how does it propose to do it? Not by minimizing the danger and the need. It say’s: “The whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint. From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it; but wounds and bruises and putrefying sores.” It demands as the first necessity a new birth (John 3:3), regeneration by the Holy Spirit (Titus 3:5).

“Ye must be born again.”

It does not place sanctification before justification, the redeemed sinner the love of Christ and the fellowship and guidance of the Holy Spirit.

A converted chinaman once said: “I was down in a deep pit, half sunk in the mire, crying for someone to help me out. As I looked up I saw a venerable, gray-haired man looking down at me."

“My son" he said, "This is a dreadful place."

“Yes," I answered, "I fell into it; can’t you help me out."

“My son," was his reply, “I am Confucius. If you had read my books and followed what they taught, you would never have been here."

“Yes, father," I said, "but can’t you help me out?”

As I looked, he was gone. Soon I saw another form approaching, and another man bent over me, this time with closed eyes and folded arms. He seemed to be looking to some far-off place.

“My son," Buddha said, "just close your eyes and fold your arms, and forget all about yourself. Get into a state of rest. Don’t think about anything that can disturb. Get so still that nothing can move you. Then my child, you will be in such delicious rest as I am."

“Yes, father," I answered, ‘" will when I am above ground. Can’t you help me out?” But Buddha, too, was gone.

I was just beginning to sink into despair when I sam another figure above me, different from the others. There were marks of suffering on His face. I cried out to Him; “O father can you help me?”

“’My child," He said, "What is the matter?”

Before I could answer Him, He was down in the mire by my side. He folded His arms about me and lifted me up; then He fed me and rested me. When I was well He did not say: "No, don’t do it again," but He said: "We will walk on together now"; and we have been walking together until this day. This was the poor Chinaman’s way of telling of the compassionate love and help of the Lord Jesus.



“Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” Acts 4:12

