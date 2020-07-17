A Call To Arms

By Marc Kelley

Syndicated by: Montana News

No reasonably intelligent individual can say, COVID-19 is NOT real; however, that same thought, cannot be applied to the way the disease process has been sold to the American people. As more information comes to light concerning COVID-19, it is very easy to see why so many people are angry. The "experts", as they so like to be called, have yet to be right on a single issue. Initially, we were told, based on the modeling data assembled by the worlds leading epidemiologists and highly respected virologists, unless everyone self quarantined, our medical system would be overrun and millions of Americans would die a slow and painful death. Now we learn, this message was concocted by a small group of individuals and marketed to our citizens in such a manner, as to scare people into compliance; because, if the truth were told, our citizens would not comply.

The big picture concept, which so many people have either chosen to ignore, or more likely, have simply failed to recognize, is how this elaborate story was sold to the American people.

The draconian restrictions which were placed upon our freedoms as a result of COVID-19, have their roots firmly tied to the Russian Collusion Hoax. The Russian collusion narrative was perpetrated, not only against President Trump, but more specifically, as an experiment, using the American people, as the subject of that experiment. The hypothesis…could the American people be convinced, a totally bogus claim was in fact true, if the story was only, "told correctly?" The findings of this experiment, clearly supported the answer was a resounding, YES.

Since that fateful day in 2016, when Donald and Melania Trump, rode down the escalator of Trump Tower and announced their intention of launching a 2016 Presidential run, the world has not been the same. Time and time again, the "deep state", the liberal left media and a corrupt Justice Department, used every resource at their disposal, to stop Trump's Presidency. Yet try as they may, time and time again….they failed. The truth of the matter is, these liberal wing-nuts and never "Trumper's", don't really hate President Trump, they hate his supporters and they fear, just as Thomas Jefferson warned, "when the people fear the government, there is tyranny and when the government fears the people, there is liberty."

The Democrats or more accurately described, the Marxists, emboldened by what they perceived as the stunning success of their experiment in controlling the citizens of our country, simply could not resist, pushing the limits of reason. Believing the only way to keep President Trump from being re-elected in a landslide of epic proportion, was to seize on the COVID-19 pandemic, as a means to bring our economy to its knees, while at the same time, dis-crediting Trump for his handling of the crisis.

Just as we began seeing some light at the end of the tunnel and hope was returning to our country, evil once again raised its ugly head.

The video of the killing of George Floyd, at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, went viral and provided the fuel to propel the Black Lives Matter movement into the 24/7 news cycle. It was not enough for the decent people of our country, to voice their outrage. It was not enough to let our system of justice work. It was not enough to jail the cops who needlessly took George Floyd's life…NO, IT WAS NOT ENOUGH. The only thing that would be enough, was to allow what began as peaceful protests, to devolve into riots, the burning of local business, calls to defund the police and ultimately, more senseless loss of life. As violence spreads across many of the major cities in our nation, we are experiencing the fruits of the seeds which have been sown. Our children are being killed everyday as they play outside their homes, criminals now own the streets, historic monuments are torn down, business are boycotted for being civil to the wrong group of people, and for the first time in history, you are safer in a war zone, than you are in your own backyard in America.

As Marxists and anarchists relish in their accomplishments and hype their short-term gains; we once again, witness their failure to use critical thinking. Very few things happen in isolation, and as is true with every decision, the reality of second and third order consequences are becoming stunningly clear, to anyone who cares to look. Gun shops from coast to cost, now feature shelves which are completely barren of inventory. Million of rounds of ammunition have seemingly disappeared, overnight. Body armor, pepper spray, self-defense taser's, knives, crossbows and slingshots are all, suddenly in demand. In what should have been seen as the inevitable result of the decisions to empower criminals, encourage rioting, and defund the police, the concept of people taking up arms to protect themselves, was never even considered by the egocentric minds of the leaders in: New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Given the mess we now find ourselves living in, one must wonder, who in the hell, is being paid to come up with these bright ideas. As the 2020 election inches ever closer, the fake news media polls tell us, Joe Biden has amassed a huge lead over President Trump, while hiding in his basement. Touting poll numbers very reminiscent of Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss, the media has not learned a thing about telling the truth. Why on earth would anyone, who does not wear with pride the moniker of "deplorable", ever tell a pollster the truth about their support for President Trump. Large groups of what are now being called "silent" Trump supporters, will never admit to their support of the president and subject themselves to the left wing mob attack. Perhaps a better indication of how the people of our country will vote, can be found in the numbers of people buying firearms. The very people who love our country, who reject racism, embrace our history; and, can tell you the difference between the terms, tyranny and liberty.