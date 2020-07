Individuals Arrested In Yellowstone County

Syndicated by: Montana News

Drugs Other CONTEMPT OF COURT- FELONY 07/06/2020 15:10:00 Micah Matthews 19-years-old

Escape ATTEMPT 07/06/2020 18:42:00 Christopher Welliver 28-years-old

Escape CRIMINAL MISCHIEF LOSS MORE THAN $1,50007/06/2020 18:42:00 Christopher Welliver 28-years-old

Escape ESCAPE (OFFICIAL DETENTION) - FELONY 07/06/2020 18:42:00 Christopher Welliver 28-years-old

Warrant Other Jurisdiction 07/06/2020 18:46:00 Sam Carlson 23-years-old

Warrant Other Jurisdiction 07/06/2020 18:46:00 Zachary Lozier 36-years-old

Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS-METHAMPHETAMINES 07/06/2020 20:37:00

Nichole Gwin 30-years-old

Drugs Other POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 07/06/2020 20:37:00 Nichole Gwin 30-yeras-old

Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 2ND OFF 07/08/2020 01:43:00 BENJAMIN HUNTER 26-years-old

Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD 07/08/2020 09:34:00Shealee Couture 39-years-old

Warrant Other Jurisdiction 07/08/2020 10:41:00 Paul Vowles 57-years-old

Suspicious Other 07/08/2020 10:41:00 Paul Vowles 57-years-old

Disorderly Conduct DISORDERLY-FIGHT 07/08/2020 22:50:00 DAVID CUNNINGHAM 47-years-old

Obstructing A Peace OfficerOBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER07/09/2020 10:50:00SHARYNTRYAN55

Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 1ST OFF 07/09/2020 17:11:00 Christopher Rich 40-years-old

Partner Family Member AssaultPARTNER OR FAMILY ASSAULT1ST OFFENSE 07/09/2020 20:56:00 SHELIA SCHENK 36-years-old

Robbery Unknown CRIMINAL ENDANGERMENT-FELONY 07/10/2020 10:00:00 China Davis 29-years-old

Criminal Mischief Business CONTEMPT OF COURT- FELONY 07/10/2020 12:40:00 Adam Honomichl 39-years-old

Alcohol Violation POSSESS INTOXICANTS UNDER AGE 21 (OVER 18 YOA) 07/11/2020 22:44:00 Hannah Rogers 19-years-old

Alcohol Violation POSSESS INTOXICANTS UNDER AGE 21 (OVER 18 YOA) 07/11/2020 22:44:00 Nickolas Althoff 20-years-old

Fail To Maintain Sex Off Reg CONTEMPT OF COURT- FELONY 07/11/2020 23:00:00 Sonny Reese 30=years-old

Partner Family Member AssaultPARTNER OR FAMILY ASSAULT 1ST OFFENSE 07/12/2020 02:02:00 Patricia Buffalo 28-years-old

No Contact Order Violation VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER 07/12/2020 09:41:00 Garrett Walker 37-years-old