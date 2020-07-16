43-Year-Old Mario Alvarado And 34 Julian Meja For Arson and Looting On Streets Of Hollywood California

July 16, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

On May 30, 2020, the suspects depicted in the attached images entered a restaurant in the Hollywood area during the SAFE LA protests and civil unrest. One suspect utilized accelerant to ignite a fire inside the location. After igniting the fire, the suspects looted several bottles of alcohol and looted items from neighboring businesses.

 

The SAFE LA Task Force received a tip from the SAFELATIPS webpage, which ultimately identified the suspects.

 

 

On July 16, 2020, SAFE LA Task Force members served search warrants at the suspects residences. The suspects were subsequently arrested for arson and looting.

Suspect-1: Mario Alvarado, 43 years

Supect-2: Julian Mejia, 34 years

 

 

 

Tipsters who provided credible information for significant crimes during the SAFE LA civil unrest which leads to an arrest may be eligible for cash rewards

