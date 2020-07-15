Missoula Montana Jail Inmate Tested Positive For The Wuhan China COVID-19 Virus

Syndicated by: Montana News

Missoula, MT (July 15, 2020) - A recent inmate booked into Missoula County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19. To ensure the health information of the individual remains protected, the date the individual was booked into the detention facility will not be provided.

The detention facility has and continues to work closely with Missoula City-County Health Department through this process.

The Missoula County Detention Facility stringently adheres to CDC guidelines for the health and safety of the public, staff, and other inmates. Using required personal protective equipment detention officers began the initial screening of the inmate when they arrived at the facility. During screening the inmate indicated close contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines and quarantine the inmate in an isolation area designated for this purpose and the individual was tested that same day.

The close contact was confirmed by the detention facility medical team. Detention officers and nursing staff, utilizing personal protective equipment and following CDC guidelines, met requirements for inmate contact. The inmate remained isolated and had no contact with other inmates while in the facility.

The inmate was released by the court and is currently under a Health Order to quarantine for 14 days.

Missoula County Detention Facility is working closely with Missoula City-County Health Department to evaluate additional measures, if needed, to ensure the health and safety of detention and nursing staff.